Google releases the first beta of Android 16 QPR2, previewing its big December update

TL;DR Google has begun beta testing Android 16 QPR2, a quarterly update that will introduce new developer-facing APIs as well as user-facing features.

This is part of Google’s new accelerated release schedule to get new Android and AI features to developers faster than the traditional yearly cycle.

Users currently on the QPR1 beta have a short window to opt-out and move to the stable channel without wiping their device before the QPR2 update is installed.

Ahead of its stable release in December, Google has begun beta testing the second quarterly platform release of Android 16 (QPR2). The company is rolling out Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 to compatible Pixel devices today, offering our first glimpse at what to expect in the fourth-quarter Android update.

Back in October of last year, Google unveiled its new accelerated release schedule for Android. Instead of only rolling out a single Android release in 2025 that has new APIs for developers, Google will roll out a second Android release with new developer APIs. The first Android release of 2025 that brought new developer APIs was the June stable release of Android 16, and the second one will be Android 16 QPR2.

Android's 2025 release timeline overview

This change makes Android 16 QPR2 a more significant update than typical quarterly releases, which usually only bring new user-facing features. By including new APIs in the fourth-quarter update, Google aims to get new Android and AI capabilities into the hands of developers more quickly.

While developer-focused features are the key highlight, Android 16 QPR2 will also introduce new features for users. We don’t know what they’ll be yet, but don’t expect anything as substantial as the Material 3 Expressive redesign and Desktop Mode that Android 16 QPR1 is slated to bring. We’ll be digging through Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 shortly to find out what’s new, so stay tuned!

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 Release Notes Release date : August 20, 2025

: August 20, 2025 Build IDs : BP41.250725.006

: BP41.250725.006 Security patch level: 2025-08-05

How to install Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 and whether you should You can install Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 on the Pixel 6 and later. If your device is running the stable version of Android 16, the best way to upgrade is to enroll it in the Android Beta program. If your device is already enrolled, it will receive the over-the-air (OTA) update shortly.

If you are currently on the Android 16 QPR1 beta and want to switch to the stable channel, you have a brief window to do so without wiping your data. Do not install the QPR2 Beta 1 update if this is your goal. Instead, follow these steps: Opt out of the Android Beta program Do NOT install the “Android Beta Exit with Data Wipe” update that your device receives. This update will erase your data. Wait for the stable Android 16 QPR1 release. My sources indicate this is planned for September 3, 2025. Once you install the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 update, you will miss the opportunity to switch to the stable channel without a data wipe. Your next chance to exit the beta program without losing your data will be when the stable version of Android 16 QPR2 rolls out, which my sources say is expected on December 2, 2025.

