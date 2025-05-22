Google confirms Android 16's flashiest trick is not just reserved for Pixel phones

TL;DR Google has confirmed that Android 16’s Live Update will arrive on Samsung, OnePlus, vivo, and Xiaomi devices, apart from Pixel phones.

Samsung will integrate Live Updates into its Now Bar, something a recent One UI 8 leak also showcased.

OnePlus will introduce the feature through its Live Alerts system, while vivo and Xiaomi plan to incorporate Live Updates into their own custom skins.

Google has confirmed that one of Android 16‘s standout features — Live Updates — will not be limited to Pixel devices. The feature will also roll out to smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, vivo, and Xiaomi later this year.

Live Updates, first introduced with the Android 16 beta, offers real-time progress notifications for apps such as food delivery, rideshare, and navigation services. Instead of opening individual apps, users can view live updates, such as when an Uber is arriving or how far along a delivery is, directly on their lock or home screens.

Google

At Google I/O, the company showcased the feature in more detail, highlighting its functionality and interactive options. Unlike Apple’s version on iPhones, Android’s Live Updates will let you take direct actions, such as calling a driver, sending a message, or tipping, right from the notification.

According to Google, Samsung plans to integrate Live Updates into its Now Bar as part of the upcoming One UI 8 update based on Android 16. Leaked builds have already shown how the feature will appear on Galaxy devices, but you can see Google’s official depiction of Live Updates on Galaxy phones in the GIF embedded above.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will incorporate the feature through Live Alerts, a system introduced in Oxygen OS 15 that’s similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island.

vivo and Xiaomi will also integrate Live Updates into their respective Android skins.

Currently, Live Updates are limited to specific app categories, namely delivery, rideshare, and navigation, but broader support may follow in future updates.