Google says Android 16's desktop mode is built on Dex's foundation

TL;DR A Google representative said that Android 16’s desktop mode is built on Samsung Dex’s foundation.

The employee also confirmed that Google and Samsung are working together on the mode.

Google is finally bringing a desktop mode to Android 16, and this comes years after Samsung first introduced the Dex desktop mode to Android. However, it seems like Android 16’s mode shares some DNA with Dex.

Google employee Florina Muntenescu revealed (h/t: 9to5Google) that Android 16’s desktop mode is built on Samsung’s foundations: We’ve been collaborating with Samsung, building on the foundation of Samsung Dex, to bring enhanced desktop windowing capabilities in Android 16, for more powerful productivity workflows. It’s unclear whether Google is copy/pasting Dex into Android 16 or if the two companies are creating an evolved version for Android 16 using Samsung’s knowledge accrued over the years. We’ve asked Google to clarify the statement and will update the article as soon as the company gives us an answer.

In any event, Google’s decision to team up with Samsung on Android’s desktop mode is smart. Samsung first introduced Dex to Android back in 2017, giving users a PC-style experience when their phones were connected to an external display. So the Galaxy maker has plenty of expertise in this area.

This news follows a leak suggesting that Dex in One UI 8 could take some cues from Android 16’s desktop mode. In any event, we’re glad to see a proper desktop mode in stock Android after all this time.

