One UI 8 leak suggests Samsung DeX could borrow a lot from Android 16's desktop mode

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A new One UI 8 leak shows a few changes to Samsung DeX, potentially influenced by Android 16’s desktop mode.

Changes include repositioned taskbar icons, improved app drawer, and card-based search UI.

This redesign for DeX could hint at broader adoption of Android’s native desktop mode across smartphones and tablets.

One UI 8 is in development, and we’re starting to see more and more leaks for the upcoming Android 16-based platform update for Samsung Galaxy devices. The latest leak shows the changes that the company is making to Samsung DeX, the software platform that extends your Galaxy smartphone into a full-size desktop experience.

This new leak is courtesy of DevOfIpos on X, who is showing off One UI 8 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the BYE2 firmware. The leak shows off the new DeX, which the leaker suggests is based on Android 16’s desktop mode, possibly because it borrows several UI elements from there.

For instance, the app icons in the taskbar in these screenshots are positioned at the bottom centre, as against the usual bottom left on DeX. The status icons also take up less space on the bottom right.

Beyond the changes, these screenshots show desktop windowing, which lets users run multiple apps simultaneously and resize app windows, just like they are used to on conventional desktops.

We also see the app drawer in action, showing a smaller pop-up for all your installed apps. The Search bar uses a card-based UI, showing the ability to search through files, apps, and settings topics. It even houses shortcuts for the Downloads folder through the Samsung Files app and the Screenshots folder through the Samsung Gallery app. We also get a look at the Quick Settings panel on the bottom right.

It remains to be seen just how far Samsung DeX is based on Android 16’s desktop mode. This rebase could also signal that Google is ready to bring desktop mode to Android phones and tablets in general, given the relatively wider availability of Samsung DeX within Samsung’s portfolio. We hope to learn more in the coming days, as Google I/O 2025 is just a few weeks away.

