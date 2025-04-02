Android 16 Beta 3.2 arrives with fixes for haptics gone crazy

Before you know it, Android 16 is going to be ready for its stable release. With the arrival of Beta 3 last month, we started crossing the threshold into Platform Stability territory, but even at this late stage there are still some persistent bugs in need of fixes. We saw Google address some of those with Android 16 Beta 3.1 , and now we’ve got a fresh crop of bugfixes incoming with Beta 3.2

Just like we saw last time around, there’s not a lot that this release attempts to address, and we’re largely playing cleanup at this point. But even with this very short changelog, Google is still managing to tackle some important-sounding bugs:

Fixed an issue that caused haptic feedback to be miscalibrated in some cases. (Issue #392319999, Issue #400455826)

Fixed an issue that caused excessive battery drain even while a device wasn’t in use. (Issue #398329457)

Fixed an issue for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices that sometimes caused the screen to flicker when taking photos or videos with the camera.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability and usability.

Much as we saw Beta 3.1 tackle that newly introduced Netflix flicker bug, it looks like Beta 3.2 is doing something about the recent issues we’ve observed with haptic vibrations on Pixel phones being all wrong. The other big one here tries to sort out runaway power consumption, which must have proven very frustrating for users experiencing it.