Some Pixel phones are plagued with dark-to-bright screen flickering after update

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Multiple Pixel owners are reporting a screen brightness issue, particularly when watching Netflix, Disney Plus, or YouTube in fullscreen.

There also seems to be an issue where wallpapers appear dim and photos automatically dim while editing.

It’s possible these issues are linked to the recently released March update.

Earlier this week, Google released its latest Pixel Drop along with the March update for Pixel devices. The monthly update features a variety of fixes, but it seems it may have also introduced some new issues. Users claim that after installing the March update, they are experiencing a problem with brightness.

We are seeing a large number of reports on Reddit about a screen brightness problem affecting Pixel phones post-March update. The issue seems to mostly stem from watching media in fullscreen mode. According to these owners, they start experiencing trouble when watching videos on platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, and YouTube.

These users claim that the screen switches from bright to dim in intervals. The length of these intervals appears to differ depending on the user. Some say it happens every couple of seconds, while others have said each switch happens after a few minutes.

It appears the issues don’t stop at screen flickering. There are also reports of a peculiar issue with wallpapers where the background is too dark. One user says, “Even setting brightness up to 100% the background still looks dark and dimmed.”

As if that wasn’t enough, another user has brought up an issue where photos automatically dim if they try to edit them. This owner alleges, “When I go to edit my photos, specifically under the “Adjust” screen, the pictures sometimes automatically dim.” They add that the problem is intermittent as it doesn’t happen every time.

We have contacted Google for comment on the situation. If we receive a response, we’ll update this article.

