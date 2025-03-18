Android 16 Beta 3.1 drops with some mid-week bug fixes, including that annoying screen dimming one

When it comes to Google’s work preparing Android 16 for its stable release, we are really starting to get to the end of the road. This year’s development has proceeded on an accelerated timetable, and last week we got what we thought would be our final beta ahead of Platform Stability, with the release of Android 16 Beta 3 . It turns out Google’s getting a little more mileage out of these betas yet, as it drops a new point release update.

Just as we saw Android 16 Beta 2.1 land late last month with some bug fixes that just couldn’t wait for Beta 3, today Google announces that Android 16 Beta 3.1 is being deployed to testers with more bug fixes still. Google shares the following improvements:

Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash repeatedly on launch if the system language was set to a language other than English. (Issue #403303683)

Fixed an issue that caused the screen brightness to oscillate between an app-specified brightness setting and the automatic, system-specified or user-specified brightness settings. (Issue #392522561)

Fixed a performance issue that was causing excessive battery drain from high CPU load.

Fixed a performance issue that sometimes caused memory leaks in the system server.

The one that immediately catches our eye there is the second, as we recently reported on a wave of user complaints about unexpected screen dimming with apps like Netflix following the release of Google’s March update for Pixels. Apparently it’s an issue with Android 16, as well, because that report Google links to describes the very same behavior. Going forward, at least, Beta 3.1 should nip it in the bud.