Android 16 Beta 3 arrives with some clever accessibility upgrades

TL;DR Android 16 Beta 3 is out today for Pixel devices registered in Google’s testing program.

New features include Auracast broadcast support for hearing aids and high-contrast text outlines.

Android 16 is now formally at its Platform Stability stage.

Google has got the pedal to the metal when it comes to Android development in 2025, and with Android 16 we’re seeing some newfound momentum towards getting releases out early. After getting the ball rolling late last year, we’re soundly into Beta territory by this point, and now it’s already time for another transition. With today’s release of Android 16 Beta 3, we’re finally at the Platform Stability stage, with the API locked down and just a few more kinks to iron out ahead of its stable release.

Android 16 Beta 3: What’s new At this late stage of development, Google’s really not looking to shake anything up, but we do get to check out a few notable additions.

Auracast broadcast audio We already saw Android 16 dip its toe into Auracast support with Audio Sharing in DP1, and now with Beta 3 we’re learning about compatibility with Bluetooth LE Audio-enabled hearing aids. Thanks to Auracast, Android 16 will be able to set up connections directly between these hearing aids and public audio broadcasts. Look for this ability arriving for Pixel 9 series phones.

Outline text Android’s accessibility tools have let you make on-screen text easier to read with options for bold text and high-contrast text. Android 16 Beta 3 is replacing the latter with a new “outline text” mode. This drops a largely opaque background under text for a look that feels a lot like closed captioning, enhancing contrast further still.

Local Network Protection Thanks to their support for high-speed 5G networks, our phones let us seamlessly communicate with people and devices even on the other side of the world. But a lot of what we do on our phones is also heavily local, like controlling smart home systems. Right now, Android treats all internet permissions the same, whether you’re connecting to a server thousands of miles away or the NAS in your home office.

With Local Network Protection, apps will need explicit permission before they’re able to use Wi-Fi to communicate with other hardware on your local network. That change won’t happen straight away in Android 16, with but with Beta 3 Google is letting developers start to prepare their apps for that new permission when it arrives.

How to install Android 16 Beta 3 Even though we’re coming to the end of the Beta train, and major bugs should be a thing of the past, there’s still the chance for unexpected glitches, so you should only put this software on your handset if you’re ready to accept the risks.

If that sounds just your speed, though, you can go ahead and sign your Pixel device up for the Android Beta program with Google. This is by far the easiest way to get involved with testing, and you’ll be able to install Android 16 Beta 3 through an OTA update notification. Of course, those of you who have been diligently testing existing Betas don’t need to do anything at all, and you can just sit back and wait for your Beta 3 update to arrive.

Are you excited to see Android 16 testing already starting to wrap up? Have you been running the Betas all along, or have you been waiting for stability to get to this point before signing up? Share your thoughts on Android 16 with us down in the comments.

