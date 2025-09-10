Amazon wants to build the Echo of AR glasses

TL;DR Amazon is supposedly working on two pairs of AR glasses.

A larger, monochrome model could assist its delivery drivers and may debut in the first half of next year.

The more compact, color-screen consumer glasses might not arrive until 2027.

Amazon’s track record with tech hardware is a bit mixed, to put it lightly. We’ve seen some epic failures over the years, like the disaster that was the Fire Phone, and while its Echo smart speakers have been market leaders, it’s still very unclear if Alexa Plus is going to give all those smart home devices the boost they need to remain competitive. Today we’re hearing about some ambitious plans to expand its hardware lineup, with a report outlining the company’s goals for two new AR solutions.

Right now, it feels like all the tech heavyweights are making serious investments in AR/XR hardware, with everyone from Meta to Google working on their own projects. Last year, we heard that Amazon could be building an AR pair of its own, though one that would be focused on assisting its delivery drivers. In a new report, The Information says those plans are still on track, and will also be joined by a consumer-oriented pair of AR glasses.

At the moment, details on this hardware are a bit scant, but we do get some broad strokes. Both models will supposedly be built around the same display system, which will offer an image visible in one eye, but the consumer version would be more compact and include a color screen, while the in-house delivery version would be a bit bulkier and stick with monochrome. The hardware is reportedly under development with the codename Jayhawk and would offer expected features like a camera, speakers, and microphones.

The glasses for Amazon’s drivers will probably be ready first, and may debut in Q2 2026, while the consumer glasses aren’t expected to be available until much later in the year, if not pushed back until 2027. But for as much as this source shares about the company’s timeline, it’s not nearly as informative when it comes to the all-important question of pricing, and we’re largely left speculating based on figures that have popped up in discussions about some of its likely AR competition — something under $1,000 could even be possible.

Amazon’s already got smart glasses experience with its Echo Frames, but AR is a very different beast with a whole lot of its own complicated problems to solve, so we’ll be very curious to see how Amazon’s plans might come together.

Are you an AR fan and are thinking about waiting for an Amazon, Meta, or Google model? Do you want to take the plunge immediately on something like Rokid's glasses?

