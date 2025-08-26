A new challenger is coming for Meta's smart glasses throne

TL;DR Rokid has announced the launch of a Kickstarter for its new AI/AR glasses.

The glasses feature a dual-eye screen that acts as a heads-up display for directions, real-time translation, and more.

They are set to launch in November for $599.

When you think of smart glasses, the first thing that probably comes to mind is Meta. The social media giant’s Ray-Ban smart glasses hold a tight grip on the market. However, a new challenger may loosen that grip with the launch of its new product.

Rokid has announced the launch of a Kickstarter for its Rokid AI Glasses. Similar to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, this device features a 12MP camera, open-ear speakers, and an AI model on board (ChatGPT). As such, they are capable of many of the same feats, like capturing a moment, language translation, music playback, and audio reminders.

However, Rokid’s glasses have something that sets them apart from Meta’s offering. In each lens is a Micro LED waveguide display with 1,500 nits of brightness. This dual-eye display lets the user see directions, real-time translations, and more. You can even use these glasses as a teleprompter, so you don’t have to worry about memorizing a script.

The Rokid AI Glasses are set to start shipping this November. Priced at $599, they’re a decent amount more expensive than the $299 starting price of Meta’s display-less smart glasses. However, early backers can get Rokid’s device for $479, and a free charging case if they contribute to the first $1 million.

While the displays give Rokid’s smart glasses an extra level of functionality, Meta is expected to launch its own pair of AR glasses, codenamed Hypernova. These glasses are rumored to feature a monocular display and be priced at $800, which would make Rokid’s glasses a little more attractive. Meta Connect is scheduled for September, so we could see an announcement for Hypernova at the event. Hypernova is expected to be an interim product ahead of the release of Project Orion, the company’s full-fledged AR glasses.

