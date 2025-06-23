Meet Google Martha, the company's Android XR smart glasses prototype

TL;DR Google demoed its Android XR smart glasses prototype at Google I/O 2025.

We now learn that this Android XR prototype is called “Google Martha.”

Its companion app handles connected features like notifications, settings access, video recording from the user’s perspective, and more.

After over a year of teasing with Project Astra, Google showed off its Android XR glasses on stage at Google I/O 2025. My colleague C. Scott Brown even got to try them on, and he was impressed with the demo. Since these are prototype glasses and not meant for retail sale, there’s not a lot of information on them, but we’ve now spotted their codename. Meet Google Martha, Google’s name for its smart glasses prototype.

App developer Sayed Ali Alkamel shared a photo of the companion app of the Android XR prototype glasses (h/t SERoundtable), which shows off a few settings and features of the connected smart glasses. I’ve rotated the image and edited the perspective to give us a better look at what’s on the phone:

As we can see, the connected Android XR smart glasses prototype is called “Google Martha.” The companion app has entries for Notifications and Settings, but unfortunately, we don’t get to see the entries within. The app also has a Record your view entry, letting the wearer capture a video of their view and the glasses’ UI. There are also entries for feedback and reporting a problem.

From Google I/O 2025, we know these prototype smart glasses run on the Android XR platform, opening up several Gemini-oriented use cases, such as real-world identification and querying, live translation, and more. Google Martha has a screen in only the right lens by design, though other smart glasses can have a dual-lens screen, or even none at all, and rely only on audio.

If you want to get your hands on Google Martha, you will likely be disappointed. A report from earlier in the year noted that Google and Samsung were jointly developing Android XR glasses that are seemingly scheduled for consumer release in 2026, but Google did not confirm or corroborate or confirm these plans at Google I/O when it showed off Google Martha. This pair of smart glasses is unlikely to reach consumers since it’s just a prototype, but the door is open for future smart glasses based on Martha to become available for you and me eventually. Until then, you can look forward to XReal’s Project Aura or even Samsung’s Project Moohan.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.