Amazon's smarter Alexa is finally here, but not everyone will get it for free

TL;DR Amazon has announced Alexa Plus, a next-generation AI-powered version of its voice assistant designed to be smarter and more personalized.

Alexa Plus can remember personal details, automate tasks, and even browse the web to complete tasks independently.

The service costs $19.99 per month but is free for Amazon Prime members, with early access rolling out in the US starting next month.

Amazon’s Alexa has long been a staple in the smart home space, but it’s been due for an upgrade for years. While it was once a frontrunner among smart assistants, it’s been lagging behind newer AI-powered competition. That changes now, or at least that’s what Amazon would like to believe. The company has officially announced Alexa Plus, a revamped and AI-enhanced version of its voice assistant that promises to be more intelligent, proactive, and genuinely useful.

Some of its new abilities include: Task automation: It can order groceries, book reservations, and send invites on your behalf.

It can order groceries, book reservations, and send invites on your behalf. Personal memory: Alexa Plus can remember your diet preferences, favorite movies, and even family recipes to personalize recommendations.

Alexa Plus can remember your diet preferences, favorite movies, and even family recipes to personalize recommendations. Smarter music and video controls: You can describe a song vaguely or ask it to jump to specific scenes in movies

You can describe a song vaguely or ask it to jump to specific scenes in movies Visual understanding: Alexa Plus can analyze documents, images, and even study guides to summarize information or create quizzes. At its core, Alexa Plus is powered by generative AI, meaning it can carry on natural conversations without needing to be woken up repeatedly. That’s a big change from the original Alexa, which often felt rigid and scripted in its responses.

Amazon also emphasized that Alexa Plus is “model-agnostic,” meaning it pulls from multiple AI models, including its own Amazon Nova as well as third-party models from companies like Anthropic. Additionally, Alexa Plus partners with major data providers like The Associated Press, Reuters, and The Washington Post to deliver news, financial updates, and sports scores. (h/t: The Verge)

A major addition is what Amazon calls “agentic capabilities,” meaning Alexa can now take action on its own. Instead of just giving you information, it can go ahead and schedule repairs, research vacations, or even remind you when concert tickets go on sale.

During the launch event, Amazon showcased how Alexa Plus can proactively assist users, like suggesting an early commute when traffic is heavy or alerting you when a gift you’ve been eyeing goes on sale. It can even tackle more complex tasks, such as researching trip itineraries, creating study guides, or quizzing you on the material.

Amazon is introducing Alexa Plus as a paid service, charging $19.99 per month — unless you’re a Prime subscriber, in which case it’s included at no extra cost. That makes Prime’s $14.99/month or $139/year price tag an even better deal, considering Alexa Plus alone costs more.

The early access rollout will begin next month in the US, starting with Echo Show devices like the Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21. Amazon says it will eventually be available on most existing Alexa devices, but the company hasn’t provided a full timeline for compatibility across its entire product lineup.

The arrival of Alexa Plus is a significant moment for Amazon’s smart assistant, bringing it closer to modern AI chatbots while enhancing its smart home and automation abilities. The subscription model may be a tough sell for non-Prime users, but by offering it for free with Prime, Amazon is clearly betting on its massive subscriber base to drive adoption.

