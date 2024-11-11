Amazon joins the AR glasses race, but not for the reason you think

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon is developing AR smart glasses for its delivery drivers.

The smart glasses would help drivers navigate their way to, around, and within buildings.

The company sees its smart glasses as a way to cut delivery costs.

AR smart glasses seem to be one of the hot areas big tech has been focusing its attention on lately. Meta has made it known they are currently working on an AR glasses project called Orion. Snap also has its own AR glasses project in development and Apple is reportedly exploring the space as well. Amazon could soon join the fray with a product of its own, but it won’t be targeted toward consumers. Instead, the company’s AR smart glasses would be for its delivery drivers.

According to a report from Reuters, Amazon is developing AR smart glasses meant to guide its delivery drivers to, around, and within buildings. People close to the matter say the device would provide turn-by-turn instructions, helping drivers navigate their route more efficiently.

Known internally as Amelia, these delivery glasses would have an embedded screen for navigation and a camera for taking photos of delivered packages. They would build on the company’s Echo Frame smart glasses that allow users to listen to audio and use voice commands from Alexa.

The point of developing these glasses is to help minimize the cost of deliveries. Amazon believes that such a wearable could help drivers shave seconds off of their deliveries during the “last mile” phase. The last mile is the more expensive part of the delivery journey as it requires navigating neighborhoods, deploying more couriers, and using more fuel.

However, Amazon has run into trouble creating a battery that can last a full eight-hour shift. Not to mention the issue of forcing drivers to wear something that could be uncomfortable and heavy for an entire workday. The sources say that Amazon may shelve or indefinitely delay the project if they don’t work as the company envisions.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments