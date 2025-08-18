Meta's first Android-based AR glasses could be landing very soon at an irresistible price

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Meta’s first augmented reality glasses are reportedly launching next month.

These glasses, codenamed “Hypernova,” will offer a barebones interface with basic support for notifications and Meta’s AI.

The glasses are reported to launch at just $800, to rake in far more orders than Apple’s extravagantly priced Vision Pro.

Apple took a leap of faith when it first showcased its $3,500 extended reality headset, the Vision Pro, in 2023. Despite the slow rollout and extensive marketing, the headset failed to take off, despite its bragworthy features. Time and again, experts have blamed its towering price for the lack of public interest, and that is a lesson for other companies, including Meta, which is also gearing to launch its AR glasses soon.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Meta is set to launch its first commercial pair of augmented reality (or AR) glasses very soon, for a much more attractive price than expected earlier. In the latest Power On newsletter (paywalled), Gurman revealed that the launch is set for September, while the glasses, codenamed “Hypernova,” will be available for $800, a 20% reduction from the previously suggested $1,000 price tag. The reason behind the price cut is Meta’s likely decision to lower its profit margin to increase demand.

However, Gurman cautions that while $800 is the probable base price of the headset, any modifications in the form of prescription lenses or changes to the style could easily increase prices.

Meta’s Hypernova will only offer barebones functionality of smart glasses, Gurman notes. It will likely serve as the interim product ahead of Meta’s actual release of the Orion, its full-fledged AR glasses.

As previously shared by Gurman, Hypernova will feature a monocular display limited to a small section of the right lens. This section will display key information, such as notifications from the linked smartphone or cues from the built-in Meta AI app. This is done so the information does not obstruct the users’ field of view and is only visible when they look down. While Hypernova is said to run a special version of Android and have a few apps pre-installed, it will lack any regular Android apps or support for an app store.

The glasses will pair with a “neural” wristband that uses electromyography (EMG) to identify hand gestures and other movements. Meta has previewed the same wristband with a prototype of its Orion AR headset, which is expected to be available in 2027. Meanwhile, the pair launching more recently is also said to feature touch-sensitive areas on the temples for controls besides the wristband.

Lastly, Meta is reportedly already working on a second-generation Hypernova with binocular vision, but with a similar minimal interface. This is likely to be available sometime in 2027 and will be another key stepping stone to Meta’s success with a pair of glasses with broader support for apps and immersive experience.

