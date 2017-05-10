After months of waiting, Samsung is now rolling out Android Nougat to unlocked Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge owners. The update applies to the US models SM-G930U and SM-G935U, and comes in at 1.2 GB, introducing all of the expected Android 7.0 Nougat features such as multi-window and redesigned notifications.
The update arrives about 260 days from when Nougat first hit the scene and more than two months after the last of the major US carriers received it. It’s been a disappointing wait for S7 and S7 Edge fans, if not a complete disaster in light of the other competition: Huawei is yet to update any of its handsets to Nougat, and it doesn’t look like LG has rolled out Nougat to the unlocked G5 yet either.
But the US unlocked S7 and S7 Edge rollout has come far later than a number of other Android flagships. HTC rolled out Nougat to the US unlocked HTC 10 in November, Sony pushed it out to a number of its handsets across November and December (they’re all unlocked). OnePlus dished out Nougat to the OnePlus 3 and 3T on December 31, while Motorola rolled it out to the unlocked Moto Z on February 5.
Beating out the notoriously late Huawei and one other manufacturer, while being months behind the others, is still a poor effort from Samsung. Hopefully, we’ll see the South Korean company turn things around with the Android O rollout (though we’re not holding our breath).
If you haven’t already, you should see a notification about the S7 and S7 Edge update on your device shortly. Alternatively, you can refresh the software update page in the settings menu to see if it pops up.
This concludes the Android Nougat rollout to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in the US. You can check out the previous update information below the break, and we’ll be tracking these updates once more when Android O arrives in its final form.
Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Android update tracker page. This page covers all major U.S. carriers with a quick reference table for each and a log with links to further details. It will be regularly updated with the latest Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge update information.
The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge tend to receive their updates simultaneously – or at least very close together. For this reason, they both appear here on this update page. Also, note that we won’t be covering general security patches in our list.
We recommend you bookmark this page so you can stay up to date with the very latest updates.
Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Android Nougat update
Following a soak test in early January, on January 12 Samsung officially rolled out Nougat for unlocked international Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices that were enrolled in the beta program. A few days later on January 17, the update became available for all users (at least internationally – U.S. unlocked devices have still not been updated). The update then slowly creeped its way across Europe and India before making it to U.S. carriers in mid-February.
On December 20, the fourth Android Nougat beta updates for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge rolled out OTA to those enrolled in the Galaxy beta program. Technically the fifth update (the other simply patched a crash issue with Facebook), the last beta’s main change was removing the Samsung Notes app and ditching the Samsung Experience interface name in the About Device settings.
Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Update US
|Samsung Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge updates - US
|Android 6.0.1
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.11
|Verizon
|Yes
|No
|Planned
|AT&T
|Yes
|Yes
|Planned
|T-Mobile
|Yes
|Yes
|Planned
|Sprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Planned
First carrier to roll it out for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge: T-Mobile (180 days).
Verizon Galaxy S7 (SM-G930V) and Galaxy S7 Edge (SM-G935V) update:
- March 6, 2017, Verizon became the last of the four major US carriers to roll out Nougat to the S7 and S7 Edge.
- September 1, 2016, improved voice calls, FM Radio, Barcode Beaming functionality and NextRadio app added.
- May 9, 2016, DT Ignite added. Helps Verizon package and install apps on devices. Can’t be removed without root.
Number of days it took Verizon to update to Nougat: 196
AT&T Galaxy S7 (SM-G930A) and Galaxy S7 Edge (SM-G935A) update:
- February 18, 2017, AT&T began the Nougat update roll out for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.
- July 27, 2016, Wi-Fi calling arrives.
- April 21, 2016, DTV Widget added, better Wi-Fi performance when using BTLE, home and volume key responsiveness improved, other performance enhancements arrive.
Number of days it took T-Mobile to update to Nougat: 181
T-Mobile Galaxy S7 (SM-G930T) and Galaxy S7 Edge (SM-G935T) update:
- February 17, 2017, T-Mobile became the first U.S. carrier to roll out Nougat for the S7 and S7 Edge.
- November 5, 2016, enabled 256/64 QAM, domestic data roaming improvements, system crash fix.
- May 4, 2016, FM Radio, power and volume key fix, system improvements.
Number of days it took T-Mobile to update to Nougat: 180
Sprint Galaxy S7 (SM-G930P) and Galaxy S7 Edge (SM-G935P) update:
- February 21, 2017, Sprint started rolling out the final Nougat build to its S7 and S7 Edge beta testers. The OTA rollout to non-beta users is expected soon after and to conclude on February 27.
- May 26, 2016, battery life improvements, Wi-Fi calling added.
Number of days it took Sprint to update to Nougat: 184
International Galaxy S7 (SM-G930F) and Galaxy S7 Edge (SM-G935P) update:
- March 20, 2017: Nougat arrived to Rogers and Telus in Canada.
- January 17, 2017: Nougat became available for all international unlocked Galaxy S7 and S7 Edges.
- January 12, 2017: Samsung rolled out Nougat for international unlocked devices enrolled in the beta program.
- January 4, 2017: Samsung began a limited soak test for the unlocked S7 and S7 Edge.
- December 21: Vodafone Australia confirmed that the Nougat version they’re testing for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge is Android 7.0, not Android 7.1.
- December 20: The fourth major beta update has rolled out to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge for those enrolled in the Galaxy Beta Program. The update removes the Samsung Notes app and a previous mention of the Samsung Experience interface.
- December 16, 2016, Vodafone Australia lists the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in its weekly software update wrap-up. States “testing in progress”, but doesn’t provide an ETA.
If you’ve received an update we’ve missed, hit the comments below or Tip Us!