Update, April 12, 2017: Sprint has become the first US carrier to issue the Android Nougat update to the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. The update comes in at 1.1 GB and introduces all of the anticipated Android Nougat features, in addition to Samsung’s new UX. Look out for a notification regarding the update soon, or head to your device’s software update page now to see if it’s already available.

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy S6 Android update tracker page. This article covers updates for both the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge on the four big U.S. carriers as well as the unlocked international version. We’ve got a quick reference table of available versions and a detailed log of updates for all S6 models.

This page will be regularly updated with the latest Galaxy S6 update information, so feel free to bookmark it and revisit regularly for all your Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge update news.

Galaxy S6 Android update: U.S.

Samsung Galaxy S6/S6 Edge updates - USAndroid 5.0Android 5.0.1Android 5.0.2Android 5.1Android 5.1.1Android 6.0Android 6.0.1Android 7.0
VerizonNoNoYesNoYesNoYesPlanned
AT&TNoNoYesNoYesNoYesPlanned
T-MobileNoNoYesNoYesNoYesPlanned
SprintNoNoYesNoYesNoYesYes

Android 7.0 Nougat first available: August 22, 2016

Android 6.0 Marshmallow first available: October 5, 2015

Android 5.1.1 Lollipop first available: May 7, 2014

Verizon Galaxy S6/S6 Edge update (SM-G920V/SM-G925V):

Number of days it took Verizon to update to Marshmallow: 179; to Android 5.1.1: 98.

AT&T Galaxy S6/S6 Edge update (SM-G920A/SM-G925A):

Number of days it took AT&T to update to Marshmallow: 225; to Android 5.1.1: 141.

T-Mobile Galaxy S6/S6 Edge update (SM-G920T/SM-G925T):

Number of days it took T-Mobile to update to Marshmallow: 189; to Android 5.1.1: 39.

Sprint Galaxy S6/S6 Edge update (SM-G920P/SM-G925P):

Number of days it took Sprint to update to Nougat 234; to Marshmallow: 157; to Android 5.1.1: 54.

First carrier to roll out Nougat for the Galaxy S6/S6 Edge: Sprint (234 days).

First carrier to roll out Marshmallow for the Galaxy S6/S6 Edge: Sprint (157 days).

First carrier to roll out Android 5.1.1 for the Galaxy S6/S6 Edge: T-Mobile (39 days).

International Galaxy S6/S6 Edge update (SM-G920F/SM-G925F):

