Earlier this week, rumors hit the internet that the successors to the Pixel and Pixel XL have the internal codenames of “Walleye” and “Muskie”. Now another unconfirmed rumor claims Google is working on a third phone, which has the codename “Taimen”.

The report, from Droid Life, comes from what it claims are “multiple sources”. The real-life tamien is a fish, like the walleye and muskie. However, the tamien fish, also known as the Siberian taimen and the Siberian salmon, is considered to be one of the largest salmonids in the world. If this report is correct, that could be a clue that Google is working on a much larger phone than the 5.5-inch display found on the Pixel XL.

It’s possible that Google could be following in the path that Apple is rumored to be taking with its next iPhone launches. Recent rumors claim that company will release the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus this fall, along with a third, and larger, iPhone 8 with a curved 5.8-inch screen. Google could also release successors to the Pixel and Pixel XL with the same display, and a larger phone as well.

As always with these kinds of unconfirmed rumors, take them with a big grain of salt. However, it’s certainly not outside the realm of possibility that Google would launch three new phones this fall. Would you want a new Google phone that’s larger than the Pixel XL? Let us know in the comments!