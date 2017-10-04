Today’s official reveal of the new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones is a huge one for the company, and it comes with some extra peace of mind when you purchase one. Google has announced that both phones will get three years of OS platform software updates.

Previously, Google’s original Pixel phones, and its earlier Nexus handsets, got two years of OS software updates. This new reveal for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL means that if you buy one, not only will you be able to get Android P and Android Q updates for the phone, you will also get Android R as well.

This is pretty unprecedented, and makes getting one of the new Pixel 2 phones a much more attractive option, especially since many Android phones only get one OS software update before they are forgotten. Keep in mind that even though the Pixel 2 phones may get Android R updates, it’s possible that some features in future Android versions may not be available on those phones, based on new hardware requirements.

What do you think of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL getting three years of Android OS updates? Does it make you more likely to purchase one of these phones? Let us know what you think in the comments!