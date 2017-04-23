When it comes to choosing the right Android smartphone to suit your needs, the task can be pretty daunting at times. More and more Android devices are coming to market every day, making the choice next to impossible unless someone is pointing you in the right direction. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone on U.S. Cellular and are considering Android as your OS of choice, look no further. We’re here to round up the best Android phones you can buy on the nation’s fifth-largest mobile carrier.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Following a successful launch of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, Samsung seemed to have a pretty good idea as to what users want in a smartphone. Solid battery life, high-res screens, impressive camera performance and more were all things the company achieved with the 2016 flagships. And while the Note 7 seemed to improve even more in those areas, overheating problems caused the device to enter total recall mode.

Now we get to see what Samsung has in store for us in 2017. It should come as no surprise that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus feature top-of-the-line specifications, great cameras and an all-new design that’s truly futuristic.

This time around, Samsung included a curved screen on both the S8 and S8 Plus, as well as a unique 18.5:9 aspect ratio that allows for a much more comfortable in-hand feel. The company even ditched its famous physical home button and included on-screen navigation keys (finally). Under the hood, these devices come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (or Exynos 8895, depending on the region), 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of on-board storage, and one of the latest versions of Android, 7.0 Nougat.

Samsung even launched a few extra accessories alongside the S8 that you should definitely consider checking out. The new Samsung DeX dock lets you use your S8 as a desktop computer, and there’s also a new Gear 360 camera that allows for shooting video in 4K and live streaming to YouTube. Of course, there’s also a new Galaxy S8-compatible Gear VR headset, complete with a controller for easier navigation.

All in all, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are two of the most promising smartphones launching in 2017.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy S8

5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1440 resolution, 570 ppi

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 processor (depending on region)

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

12 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,000 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm, 155 g

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1440 resolution, 529 ppi

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 processor (depending on region)

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

12 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,000 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm, 173 g

LG G6

Throughout 2016, the LG G5 struggled to take on the Galaxy S7, HTC 10 and all the other flagships released that year. It’s not a bad phone, per se, it just lacks the level of polish we normally expect from top-tier smartphones nowadays. The phone would have been more widely accepted if it nailed the modular implementation, but unfortunately the whole module-swapping process was wonky and the three “Friends” that launched with the G5 weren’t all that appealing. With the G6, LG has gone back to the basics.

Certainly the most standout feature on the G6 is its 5.7-inch Quad HD LCD display, with its interesting aspect ratio of 18:9 and rounded corners. It also comes with a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4 GB of RAM, plenty of on-board storage, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and dual 13 MP rear cameras. It’s worth noting that not all LG G6s are created equal. For example, the G6 that’s coming to the U.S. is the only variant that supports wireless charging, while the Hi-Fi Quad DAC is exclusive to South Korea and certain markets in Asia. What’s more, the G6 with 64 GB of storage is only available in a handful of markets.

This isn’t a phone that introduces a bunch of gimmicky features that you’ll never use. It’s simply a solid, well-built smartphone that nails the main areas users care most about.

Specs

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 2880 x 1440 resolution, 564 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

4 GB of RAM

32/64 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

Dual 13 MP rear cameras, 5 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,300 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm, 163 g

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge aren’t the biggest and best Samsung phones anymore, but they’re still worth your attention. While they don’t offer removable batteries, Samsung included expandable storage on both handsets in case the 32 GB of on-board storage isn’t enough. Samsung mostly stuck to the same design this time around, though they did shrink down the camera bumps on the back and made the devices a little thicker to make room for larger batteries.

In terms of specs, these are some great smartphones. They come with Quad HD Super AMOLED displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processors, 4 GB of RAM, great 12 MP rear-facing cameras and run the latest version of Android. Instead of featuring the same screen sizes this time around though, Samsung kept the S7 at a smaller 5.1 inches, while the S7 Edge has been bumped up to a larger 5.5-inch panel.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy S7

5.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 577 ppi

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4 GB of RAM

32 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 200 GB

12 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,000 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

142.4 x 69.6 x 7.9 mm, 152 g

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534 ppi

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4 GB of RAM

32 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 200 GB

12 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,600 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 mm, 157 g

LG V20

The V20 is basically the phone for power users. It has a a big Quad HD display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor, plenty of RAM and on-board storage, dual 16 MP rear-facing cameras, and a removable 3,200 mAh battery. Of course, the unique Second Screen makes a return this year, along with the addition of Quad DAC, military standard durability, and it’s already running Android 7.0 Nougat.

If top-of-the-line specs and an impressive feature set is what you’re looking for, you can’t go wrong with the V20.

Specs

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 513 ppi Secondary display: 2.1-inch IPS LCD display with 160 x 1040 resolution, 513 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4 GB of RAM

32/64 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

Dual 16 and 8 MP rear cameras, 5 MP front camera

Removable 3,200 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

159.7 x 78.1 x 7.6 mm, 174 g

Moto G4 Play

If you’re looking for a cheap, solid smartphone on U.S. Cellular, look no further.

Lenovo’s Moto G4 Play enters the market with a low price tag, solid specifications and a familiar design language we’ve all grown to love. It sports a 5.0-inch HD display, solid Snapdragon 410 processor, 2 GB of RAM, and an 8MP rear camera that’s great for snapping the occasional photo. Plus, you get a removable 2,800 mAh battery, which is a feature many manufacturers have been leaving out of their phones lately.

Specs

5.0-inch IPS LCD display with 1280 x 720 resolution, 294 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor

2 GB of RAM

16 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Removable 2,800 mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

144.4 x 72 x 9.9 mm, 137 g

