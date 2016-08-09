

MOBAs are a relatively newer gaming genre on mobile. For those who don’t know, MOBA stands for Mobile Online Battle Arena. They came from a huge following on PC which includes the likes of League of Legends and DOTA 2. The genre is so popular that many sites cover it like a sport and teams can compete for actual cash prizes. The MOBA market on Android isn’t big, but there are a few decent titles to choose from. Here are the best MOBAs for Android!

Ace of Arenas is a fairly run-of-the-mill MOBA that gets the job done. It boasts a large player base which should make it easy to get into matches. You can also play as many games as you want without having to buy anything which is nice. It features decent graphics as well as a unique control scheme where you employ both tapping and swiping to use abilities and attack. Like most MOBAs, the point is to destroy the other team’s Core in order to win the game. It’s a solid overall experience that’s worth checking out.



Call of Champions is a slightly more polished MOBA with plenty of things going for it. Its claim to fame are its short play times as most matches are wrapped up and finished inside of five minutes. That gives it that “built for mobile” feeling where you’re not committing 30 minutes of your life to each match. It also features a Spectator Mode where you can watch games being played if you want to. Perhaps its best feature is that games don’t end if other players quit. They are just replaced by AI and the game keeps going. It’s a lot of fun and worth a shot.



Heroes of SoulCraft is another pretty decent MOBA with a feature set that seems made for mobile. The game features two modes that you can play through. There is a five-minute three vs three mode which is better suited for shorter games. There is also a 15-minute five vs five mode if you want to really challenge yourself and you have some time to kill. You can also summon Titans to do some massive damage during the course of the game. The basic mechanics are pretty typical for MOBAs in general which also helps make the game easier to learn.



League of Masters is a MOBA that probably should be a little more popular. It features a lineup of 20 heroes and matches that span one vs one to three vs three. It is one of only a few that allows for one on one play which is kind of unique. Game play generally goes for five to ten minutes and it even has gamepad support if you need that. The game mechanics are a little basic comparatively speaking so this is a good MOBA to get into if you’re new to the series and you want to see what it’s about.



Vainglory exploded on to the mobile scene in 2015 and it remains one of the must-play MOBAs out there. It boasts a roster of over 25 heroes which is among the largest out there. Matches can be set for seven minutes if you want a quick play or up to 25 minutes if you want an all day slugfest. In terms of mechanics and game play, Vainglory boasts 60fps game play and 30ms control responsiveness which gives it a uniquely “professional” quality. It’s the most popular MOBA on Android right now so you’ll also have fewer problems finding people to play with.



