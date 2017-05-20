MMORPGs are funny things. They have the ability to put you in a vast world filled with thousands of other people and you can play them almost infinitely without reaching the end. Their following is huge and vastly loyal which made creating a list of the best Android MMORPGs very difficult since experiences can vary so greatly. However, we think we have a solid list here and if we missed any, feel more than free to leave your suggestions in the comments below! Please note, all of these games have in-app purchases that allow you to get better equipment and special items. If you’re averse to pay-to-win, please be aware that there are few (if any) subscription model based MMORPGs like World of Warcraft for mobile, yet.

AdventureQuest 3D Price: Free with in-app purchases AdventureQuest 3D is a rapidly growing MMORPG. It features a lot of the same stuff that most MMORPGs have. You'll be able to quest a whole bunch, raid dungeons, create a character and more. Where AdventureQuest 3D really shines is its cross-platform support. You can play on mobile or PC in the same world with the same players. There is also support for multi-classing your characters, chat and other social engagement, and more. There are bugs present like most. However, they don't seem to be as egregious as other games.

Arcane Legends Price: Free with in-app purchases Arcane Legends has been around for a long time. Its longevity has made it one of the most successful MMORPGs out there. The game is pretty standard at its core. You'll have three classes to choose from, each with their own unique set of skills and abilities. There is co-op play as well as PvP modes so you can play and engage with other players. It also includes various PvP formats to keep things interesting. The developers have done a good job of updating the game to keep content fresh. There are tons of things to do. It can get a little repetitive, though.

Aurcus Online Price: Free with in-app purchases Aurcus Online has flown under the radar for most of its time in the Play Store. It strikes the usual chords as you can create your character, go questing, raid bosses with your friends, and even engage in PvP combat. Where this game really shines is the combat controls. You'll use simple, one-tap attacks and skill releases that culminate in some fun, acrobatic attacks. The animations add a bit more eye candy to the mix. Most of the complaints around this one come from balance issues and pay to win mechanics in PvP. The rest of it seems to be pretty good.

Avabel Online Price: Free with in-app purchases Avabel Online is another older mobile MMORPG. Much like Arcane Legends, the developers have been consistently adding content over the years. Thus, there are a ton of things to do. You can build and develop characters as well as engage with co-op and PvP modes. The big thing that Avabel can do is engage players in massive 1000-player battles. As you can imagine, that can get ridiculous when it works. It has the occasional server issue as well as the occasional bug. Aside from that, though, it works well.

Celtic Heroes Price: Free with in-app purchases Celtic Heroes one of the less popular MMORPGs. The game has a Celtic theme to it. That provides a bit of a different flair in a predominately fantasy genre. It has a lot of familiar elements, including a campaign mode, quests, guilds (clans), tons of skills to learn and loot to gain, and the all-important PvP. It also has five character classes to choose from. You'll be able to trade equipment to other players, a feature that you don't see very often in MMORPGs. It has its issues, but they're generally not very bad.

Dungeon Hunter 5 Price: Free with in-app purchases Dungeon Hunter 5 is the latest in one of mobile's most successful MMORPG franchises. It follows in the footsteps of its predecessors. The game includes a large campaign mode, plenty of quests to complete, a co-op mode with up to three players, and just under 1000 different items. There is also daily and weekly events to keep things fresh. Its biggest pitfall is the freemium strategy. Gameloft really pushes hard with their in-app purchases. It's bad enough to irritate more than a few of its players. Otherwise, it's an engaging title.

Goddess: Primal Chaos Price: Free with in-app purchases Goddess: Primal Chaos is a newer MMORPG from 2016. The game features three classes, the ability to use Goddesses in battle, and a ton of quests and missions to play through. It also features one vs one, two vs two, and three vs three PvP modes. Other social features include alliances with other players. The graphics are also pretty decent. This one has a lot going for it. However, it is early on in its development comparatively speaking. It seems to hit a lot of those positive notes.

HIT Price: Free with in-app purchases HIT is one of the more successful MMORPGs. Like most MMORPGs, you'll be able to create a character and engage with a huge world along with other players. It boasts a ridiculously huge gear system, simple controls, raids, quests, and graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4. The developers have done a good job keeping the game updated with new content. The recommended specs are fairly reasonable. You should be able to play this on most devices. Its biggest issue is the balancing of PvP combat. It's not a deal breaker, but something to keep in mind.

Infinite Black Price: Free with in-app purchases The Infinite Black is one of the more unique Android MMORPGs. It takes place in space instead of a medieval setting. You'll also be upgrading a ship instead of a character. Your quests will have to killing aliens, hunting bounties, and, of course, collecting loot. It also boasts a cross-platform experience. You can play the game on both PC and mobile. This game also has two mobile apps. One of them is called the Advanced User Client. You can find another in Google Play with a simpler interface for beginners if needed.

Izanagi Online Price: Free with in-app purchases Izanagi Online has been bouncing on and off of this list for years. The latest string of updates seemed to have fixed enough issues to warrant its return for now. In this MMORPG, you'll create your very own ninja. The game features four different varieties of ninja so you can take your pick. After that, there is a 100+ quest campaign for you to play through. You can also build guilds, go on side-quests, and more. It's not quite as social as other MMORPGs, but it's still pretty good.

Order and Chaos Online 2 Price: Free with in-app purchases Order and Chaos Online 2 is one of the most popular and successful MMORPGs out there. It features five races and five character classes to choose from. That's more customization that you normally see. It also has tons of quests, co-op mode, and the usual PvP mode. It also includes a trade system via an auction house. It's one of the more complete MMORPG experiences out there. It does have its problems, though. There is a strict energy system that contrasts poorly with any open world concept. Additionally, the UI is a bit cluttered.

Rucoy Online Price: Free with in-app purchases Rucoy Online is another one of those unique Android MMORPGs. You play as a 2D sprite. The game also takes place on a 2D map. It features three character classes that you can switch between at will. You'll also get an open world to explore, tons of quests, and more. The game offers a full range of multiplayer options, including PvP and co-op modes. It's a lighter, slightly refreshing take on the MMORPG genre. However, on the other side of that coin, this game isn't as deep as other MMORPGs.

School of Chaos Online Price: Free with in-app purchases Imagine a world where bullying was okay and school yard fighting was encouraged. That's essentially School of Chaos Online. It combines the hectic social life of high school with the atmospheric tension of a prison and you can play it with a ton of people. It has a ton of stuff to do. However, unlike most MMORPGs, you can actually make your own quests. You'll have a customizable character, various fighting moves to learn, and you can join clans to engage in clan wars. It's very different from other games in the genre. However, if you're looking for something along those lines, this game isn't for you.

Toram Online Price: Free with in-app purchases Toram Online is a favorite of our readership. There isn't a class system. Everyone is given skill trees that they can fill out as they see fit. You also have the ability to customize weapons and change their abilities. It adds up to being one of the more customizable MMORPGs that we've seen. The graphics and game play give it a Final Fantasy (jRPG) feeling. There is also a campaign mode with an option to play co-op. You won't find an MMORPG like this very often. It does have the occasional bug and connection issue, though. Just something to be aware of.

Warspear Online Price: Free with in-app purchases Warspear Online is one of those MMORPGs that have been around for a long time. As such, it's had a chance to expand its universe a lot. It currently comes with over 1500 quests, 150 achievements, PvP with up to five vs five combat, eight environments, and more. The character creation is also fairly expansive. You'll be able to choose between four classes, two alliances, and 12 character classes. You can even take up crafting to make your own gear. The in-app purchase strategy is also fairly aggressive in this title.

