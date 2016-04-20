

Fighting games may not be the most popular genre anymore, but the people who still love the genre are among the most loyal of any gamers. Unfortunately, fighting games haven’t been as rampant on Android as many would’ve hoped and there aren’t many amazing options available. That said, we found some of the best fighting games for Android that we’d like to share with you.

[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Brothers: Clash of Fighters is a simplistic fighting game where you must knock out your opponent. Matches take place in a variety of arenas and the controls are easy enough to learn. It boasts mostly fictional characters and the game revolves almost entirely around strike moves as there really isn’t a grapple function available in the game. It features arcade mode, tournament mode, combos, finishers, and daily quests to give you something to do. It’s a decent fighter if you don’t mind simplicity.



[Price: Free]

Fighting Tiger – Liberal is a free fighting game that plays a little bit like an action game. You start in an area and you must beat up a number of opponents instead of just one. The mechanics are predominately fighting with grapples, special moves, and combos to help you along the way. It also features a number of fighting styles, weapons, and more that you can use to beat up the bad guys. It has a campaign mode where you must save your girlfriend and fight for your life to survive. Not bad for a completely free game.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Injustice: Gods Among Us has been one of the most popular fighting games out there for a couple of years now. In the game, you grab a team of your favorite DC Comics characters and take on opponents. Your team consists of three heroes and you battle until your whole team is exhausted. The controls kind of suck as you’ll only be required to pay attention long enough to swipe and tap (similar to Mortal Kombat X), but at least there is a ton of content to keep you busy. If you require combos and controls, you’ll likely want to avoid this one.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Iron Kill: Robot Fighting Game has been around for a while and has a bit of a lame name, but it’s a decent fighter. It allows you to pick a robot and go head to head against other robots. Much like the fighting games of old, there is a branched storyline you can play through. You can also level up your robot to become more powerful. It has a variety of events, including league wars, restricted fights, and limited time events to keep things interesting. It’s not the most complex game ever, but it’s definitely serviceable.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Punch Boxing 3D is the first of a few boxing games on this list which are technically fighting games. As with most boxing games, the game play is a bit slower than combo fighters and you rely more on block and strike moves rather than movement. The graphics are alright and the controls seem to function as intended which makes this a solid game to try out. You can level up your character by fighting at the gym and there are a variety of accessories you can unlock as well. It’s a bit simple, but still fun.



See also: The best Android games, ever!

[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Real Boxing 2 Rocky is the successor to the hit boxing title Real Boxing. The mechanics and graphics are on par, if not slightly improved over the original game in the series. In this one, you have the added bonus of being able to play as Rocky Balboa which is nice for fans of the movies. The game features boss fights, various boxing styles, unlockable items to improve your performance, the ability to create your own fighter, and real-time PvP against online opponents.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Real Steel is a series of fighting games by Reliance Big Entertainment. As the name subtly suggests, these games have you fighting robots against each other. There are three games in the series in total and they’re all still getting regular updates from developers which is a really good sign. These games feature online PvP mode, dozens of robots to choose from, and a variety of game modes and types for you to engage with. It’s a pretty good fighting game series and it’s worth checking out.



[Price: $2.99]

Samurai Showdown II is one of the few “pure” combo fighting games on Android. It has a single cost so there are no freemium traps to get boggled up in. It comes with 15 characters that you can play with along with an expansive list of movies, special moves, and other mechanics. It also has two control schemes so you can play casually or for real if you prefer. It also comes with local online multiplayer over Bluetooth if your friends have the game installed. It’s a classic and, along with SOULCALIBUR, are the only two console ported fighting games worth playing until the developers of Street Fighter IV release the game worldwide.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases, Free, $2.99]

SNK Playmore is a developer studio that has a history of releasing decent fighting games. Their series, known as The King of Fighters, has a number of good games in the series, listed by year. You can pick up The King of Fighters 97, 98, 2012, and 2012(F), denote a free version of the game. All four titles are solid fighting games that hold true to the traditional fighters such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat. Each one has its own set of mechanics, characters, and storylines to play through. Click the link below to check out SNK Playmore’s entire collection!



[Price: $13.99]

SOULCALIBUR is a classic console fighting game from one of the better fighting game franchises that ever existed. This is a complete port of the first installment of the series and features all of the characters, game modes, storyline, and controls from the first game. The touch screen controls work well and it doesn’t take long until you’re belting out combos. The five game modes and 19-character cast helps keep it interesting. It’s one of the more faithful console ports that we’ve ever seen and it’s worth a shot if you don’t mind the price.



Related best app lists:

If we missed any of the best fighting games for Android, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.