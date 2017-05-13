Android gaming has been steadily getting better. Before, we had simple puzzle games and we could invite our Facebook contacts to be our friends in games. Multiplayer games used to mean just leaderboards. There are now a ton of games that support actual multiplayer play, including real time co-op or PvP. In fact, most games these days have some sort of multiplayer element in it. If you’re looking for something to play with your friends, here are the best Android multiplayer games!

AdventureQuest 3D Price: Free with in-app purchases AdventureQuest 3D is one of the newer multiplayer games on mobile. It's an MMORPG. It features most of the stuff that you'd expect. There are tons of quests to do, various classes, raid bosses, dungeons, and there is even some crafting. What makes this one stand out is that it has complete cross-platform support. You can play it on mobile or on PC if you prefer. There are chats, raids, and even PvP that you can play with other people. There have been a few hiccups since its release. However, it's a solid option overall.

Asphalt Xtreme Price: Free with in-app purchases Gameloft's Asphalt series has some of the most popular multiplayer games out there. They're also among the best racing games. Asphalt Xtreme is the latest game in the series. You drive off-road vehicles over a variety of different courses. It features over 50 vehicles to race with. Additionally, it comes with real-time multiplayer, tons of tracks, vehicle customizations, and more. It also boasts over 300 career events, 1100 challenges, and a plethora of limited time events that change every week. The menus in Asphalt games are generally pretty bad, but the actual game play mechanics are good.

BADLAND Price: Free / $3.99 BADLAND is one of the most popular platform games out there. As it turns out, it's also one of the better multiplayer games. Your goal is to move a forest dweller through a series of mazes and puzzles. The screen moves whether or not you do. Thus, you must move quickly. Otherwise you lose the game. The multiplayer is surprisingly robust. It can handle up to four players and also supports custom level designs. It also has support for Android TV. We don't know how much longer this one will have support. Surprisingly, BADLAND 2 is out. It's not half bad, but for now the multiplayer functionality in the original is still better.

Critical Ops Price: Free with in-app purchases Critical Ops is a first person shooter. The premise is fairly traditional. There is a bunch of terrorist threats. Your job is to wipe them out. Alternatively, you can play as the terrorists and wreak as much havoc as possible. It features multiplayer combat similar to other FPS games. However, unlike them, this game has no in-app purchases that can affect game play. You can buy customizations for your gear and character and that's it. It's one of the better multiplayer games for those who just want to compete with skill.

Crossy Road Price: Free with in-app purchases Crossy Road is an arcade platformer. Your goal is to cross various roads and streams without dying. Your goal is to make it as long as possible. It features a variety of playable characters and a local multiplayer mode. You and your friends can connect to a WiFi network and then play together in a created game. It supports two to four players. It's not the most robust multiplayer ever. However, it is family friendly and a fun way to kill some time. It's definitely one of the better local multiplayer games.

Hearthstone Price: Free with in-app purchases Hearthstone is a card-dueling game. Your goal is to build a deck with various cards and then duel other players online. There is an option to test your decks against computer controlled AI players. However, the meat and potatoes of the game is when you're facing real players online. It has support for both mobile and PC. All you have to do is make a Battle.net account and you can switch back and forth at will. It's intensely popular and you shouldn't have problems finding people to play against.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition Price: $6.99 with in-app purchases Minecraft: Pocket Edition is one of the most well-known multiplayer games of all time. You're dropped into a procedurally generated world and then you can do pretty much whatever you want. There are servers you can join to play with other players or you can make your own and play with friends locally. Microsoft purchased Mojang a while back and have been adding all kinds of content and updates to the game. It's pretty good and it's only going to get better. The in-app purchases are mostly customization things that have no effect on the game play.

Modern Combat 5 Price: Free with in-app purchases Modern Combat 5 is probably the most mainstream shooter on mobile. It features a ton of content. That includes six playable and customizable characters, a campaign mode, a bunch of stuff to unlock, and online multiplayer. Each character can be leveled up and improved. There are several game modes you can play through. It also features in-game chats. That lets you plan things with other players in your game. Its popularity means that it's not difficult to find people to play with. It's one of those multiplayer games that you just have to try to see if you like it.

NBA Jam Price: $4.99 NBA Jam is probably the best sports game available right now with online multiplayer. It offers a clean game that features two-on-two basketball with the rules turned way down. You can shove, steal, and knock your opponents down and the game rewards you for it. The goal is to score the most points like any basketball game. It features local multiplayer, online multiplayer, Android TV support, controller support, and there are no in-app purchases. This is about as good as it gets when it comes to multiplayer games with sports.

NOVA Legacy Price: Free with in-app purchases NOVA Legacy is the latest game in the NOVA franchise. It's also the first one in the series that features online multiplayer on release. As a whole, the game comes with a campaign mode, special events, a game mode called Special Ops, and more. The online multiplayer includes death matches, character customizations, and leaderboards. It's still new, so it has room to grow. However, it's already one of the best multiplayer games out right now. Don't let that 20MB file size fool you, the game takes up far more space than that.

Riptide GP: Renegade Price: $2.99 Riptide GP: Renegade is probably the best racing game available. The campaign mode is fun and has plenty of events. There is even a story line, multiple wave runners to buy and upgrade, and more. The online multiplayer option is above average. Up to eight total players can compete in head-to-head match ups. It also supports split-screen multiplayer mode, hardware controllers, and more. There's even a challenge mode where you can compete against the best times of your friends. It has no in-app purchases to get in the way and we liked that a lot.

Supercell games Price: Free with in-app purchases Supercell developed some of the most popular multiplayer games in recent memory. Their biggest hits include Clash Royale, Clash of Clans, and Boom Beach. Clash of Clans and Boom Beach are strategy games. Players build up bases and armies and fight each other for resources. Clash Royale is a card dueling game similar to Hearthstone. Each game has tons of active players. That means it's not difficult to find people to play with. They're not perfect, though, and they change the game balance fairly frequently. As long as you don't mind that, these games provide decent experiences.

Unkilled Price: Free with in-app purchases Unkilled is a first person shooter where you hunt down zombies. It's a mission-based game with over 150 missions currently available (and growing). You'll also have weapons to collect and upgrade, various bosses to take down, and more. The online multiplayer mode is a newer addition, but still pretty good. You can fight people in traditional PvP matchmaking. Additionally, you can build an army of zombies and attack the bases of other players. It's kind of like Kill Shot Virus and Clash of Clans blended together. The mechanics and graphics are far above average as well.

Vainglory Price: Free with in-app purchases Vainglory is arguably the best MOBA on mobile. For those unfamiliar with MOBAs, your goal is to join forces with two other players and try to take the base of the other team. You'll have a whole battlefield to play with, power ups to obtain, and it does require quite a bit of strategy to succeed. MOBAs are fairly common and popular in the eSports ring and Vainglory is no different. There are over 30 characters to unlock, a variety of game modes to play, and tons of social elements. Or you can just play with bots if you want to. The decision is yours.

Zynga's With Friends games Price: Free with in-app purchases Zynga has developed several really good multiplayer games. They include Words With Friends, Draw Something, Chess With Friends, Gems With Friends, and the newly released Crosswords With Friends. Each game lets you pair with a friend or stranger online in competitive play. They aren't very complex games. However, they are family friendly, easy to get into, and simple to play. All the games allow you to log into Facebook to find friends more easily. They're not perfect, but it's a great way to kill a few minutes.

