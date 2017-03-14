

VR is starting to become a big deal. The proliferation of headsets like the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, PlayStation VR, and others have solidified the platform’s popularity. However, none of them can even come close to the affordability of Google Cardboard. Anyone who has managed to pick one up over the last couple of years are no doubt looking for some awesome apps to put on there and use. Here are the best VR apps for Google Cardboard. These should tide us all over until Google Daydream comes out during autumn 2016.

AAA VR Cinema Price: Free AAA VR Cinema is a VR video player that allows you to play locally stored content on your device. It's quite easy to use. You'll put the video on your device then use this app to play it while wearing Google Cardboard. It features 180-degree and 360-degree video support, head tracking, support for NAS, and features included to remove drift issues that can come with watching longer videos. It's completely free if you want to try it out and one of the must-have VR apps for Google Cardboard.

Apollo 15 Moon Landing VR Price: Free Apollo 15 Moon Landing VR is pretty much what the title says it is. It's as VR simulation of the famous moon landing. You'll be able to experience the action first hand, drive around and check out the scenes, and more. It uses footage compiled by NASA to make the experience as real as possible. Virtually everyone who has tried it has enjoyed it. The only caveat is that you'll need a powerful, modern smartphone to handle the app at its full resolution. It's one of those VR apps for Google Cardboard that you just have to try. It's completely free!

Google Cardboard app Price: Free The official Google Cardboard app is a must have. You can use the app to set up your Cardboard experience. It also has some decent VR experiences all on its own. You can use Google Earth to fly around or take a trip to Versailles in virtual reality. Additionally, the app lets you view you videos, photospheres, and other VR content stored on your device. More importantly, it has a directory of VR apps and games that makes finding new stuff a lot easier. You'll likely download it on your own, but we highly recommend you keep it installed too!

Cardboard Camera Price: Free Cardboard Camera is another one of those must-have VR apps that can be a lot of fun. This app's focus is to take VR pictures that you can then, obviously, view in VR. It's ridiculously easy to use and Google doesn't require you to sign up for any accounts or anything ridiculous to get started. You just download, open, and go. It takes a bit to get used to and your first few VR photos aren't going to be amazing, but it's a lot of fun once you get the hang of it.

Expeditions Price: Free Expeditions is an education oriented app that is meant to be used in a classroom environment. However, it can be used just about anywhere that you want. The app has over 200 expeditions that you can immerse yourself in. You'll be able to check out various destinations, landmarks, landforms, waterscapes, and tons of other places. There is a 360-degree mode that works without Cardboard if you need it to and the app is fairly easy to use. It's also completely free, which is nice. Google Arts and Culture is another fantastic eduction-based VR app made by Google!

Fulldive VR Price: Free Fulldive VR calls itself a VR navigation platform. What that means exactly is that the app will help you find and view tons of VR content from around the web. It has support for VR video from YouTube, a VR video player built in, and even a VR browser to view online content. There is also a camera, photo gallery, and a market place to take VR images and surf for more VR apps and games. It's definitely one of those VR apps that are worth checking out. It is also free to download. As it turns out, it's also great for Daydream!

Google Street View Price: Free Google Street View is an old friend of Google Maps and it was updated not long ago to support VR content. It works essentially as it always has, which has provided people with 360-degree views of various roads, addresses, landmarks, and other places. With the VR update, you can also use your Google Cardboard to look at all of that stuff. On top of that, you can view content posted by other people and provide your own content if you need to. It's a fun way to experience the world and probably the best way to experience Google Street View.

Titans of Space Price: Free / $2.99 Titans of Space is one of the most popular VR apps for Google Cardboard. It features a VR tour through our solar system so you can see everything and how it works. On top of that, you can compare the sizes of planets, roam around freely, learn more about various planetary bodies (including voice narration), and more. There is even a nice little soundtrack to enjoy while you traverse the cosmos. The app and most of its features are completely free. If you want the voice narration, you can buy it as a DLC for $2.99.

VLC for Android Price: Free VLC for Android is a bit of a future entrant on this list. It doesn't have any VR specific features just yet. However, the beta version of this app does and it should be brought to the main app sooner or later. VLC is a rock solid video player that supports pretty much every video codec ever. That includes DVD ISOs and even live streams if you have the URL. You can hit the download button above to join the beta and check out the 360-degree video feature if you want to. The app is free to download and use.

YouTube Price: Free / $9.99 per month Of course, the venerable YouTube is one of the great VR apps to have in your arsenal. It is one of the largest sources of VR content on the Internet. There are tons of videos and channels you can follow that provide everything from entertainment to educational video for you to watch. It's been one of the few platforms where VR has really taken off and there really is a lot of stuff there if you want to check it out. It is free or you can grab the YouTube Red subscription for $9.99/month and remove the advertising if you want.

If we miss any great VR apps for Google Cardboard, tell us about them in the comments!