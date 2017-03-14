VR is starting to become a big deal. The proliferation of headsets like the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, PlayStation VR, and others have solidified the platform’s popularity. However, none of them can even come close to the affordability of Google Cardboard. Anyone who has managed to pick one up over the last couple of years are no doubt looking for some awesome apps to put on there and use. Here are the best VR apps for Google Cardboard. These should tide us all over until Google Daydream comes out during autumn 2016.
If you don’t have a Google Cardboard yet – head on over to Amazon and buy the official VRSource Google Cardboard for $12.99. Perfect entry level VR unit.
If we miss any great VR apps for Google Cardboard, tell us about them in the comments!