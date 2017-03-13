Some people might think that the most important feature in a smartphone is its display size. Others believe it comes down to a phone’s processor performance, or the amount of RAM, or how much storage space it has. Let’s not forget about that battery though. For those that need long-lasting performance, battery life is one of the most important considerations before buying.

Battery technology has gotten much better in the past few years, as smartphones are not only charging faster but lasting longer on one charge. Indeed, your phone can have all of the greatest features and hardware in the world, but they become useless if the battery doesn’t last very long. However, there are plenty of high-end smartphones you can purchase that have solid battery life.

Let’s take a look at our picks for the Android smartphones that we believe offer the best battery life.

Editor’s note: We will be updating this list regularly as new devices launch.

Huawei Mate 9

See more Huawei Mate 9 photos

With its big 5.9-inch Full HD display, its powerful Kirin 960 processor, dual-SIM capabilities, and an impressive camera setup, the Huawei Mate 9 may be one of the best big phones you can buy. The 4,000mAh battery inside the Mate 9 is also one of the largest found on an Android flagship smartphone. In our own tests, we discovered that even with heavy use, the Mate 9 will last about six hours or so on a single charge. Again that’s for heavy gaming-oriented users. Most people will likely be able to use the Mate 9 for more than a day on one charge, and perhaps even through two whole days or even longer.

Specs

5.9-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 373ppi

Octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 960 processor

4GB of RAM

64GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256GB

Dual 20 and 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera

Non-removable 4,000mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

156.9 x 78.9 x 7.9mm, 190g

Read more

Huawei Mate 8

It may have launched about a year before the Mate 9, but the Huawei Mate 8 is still a solid smartphone, with its 6-inch display, quad-core Kirin 950 processor and its 16MP rear camera. Like the Mate 9, the Mate 8 has a 4,000mAh battery inside. If you turn on the phone’s battery saver mode, you should be able to get about two days of battery time on the Mate 8 with regular use. Even with the Performance mode on, you should be able to get about a day’s worth of battery life with the Mate 8. Huawei’s decision to stick with a Full HD display instead of going with a higher resolution has a lot to do with the solid battery performance for both the Mate 8 and Mate 9.

Specs

6.0-inch IPS-NEO LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 369ppi

Quad-core Hisilicon Kirin 950 processor

3/4GB of RAM, depending on storage option

32/64/128GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 128GB

16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

Non-removable 4,000mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

157.1 x 80.6 x 7.9mm, 185g

Read more

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

See more Galaxy S7 Edge photos

The Samsung S7 Edge may be as close to perfect a smartphone as you can buy. The 2016 phone, with its 5.5-inch curved Quad HD Super AMOLED display and its Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, offers a lot of power and a high-res screen. The 3,600mAh battery inside provides about a day’s worth of battery life during normal conditions, and you might be able to squeeze out a few more if you keep your activities low. In our hardcore testing, with full brightness on, the battery life lasted about 6 hours and 40 minutes. The battery life is about the same if you get the US-based version with the Snapdragon 820 processor, or with Samsung’s own Exynos chips.

Specs

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534ppi

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256GB

12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Non-removable 3,600mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7mm, 157g

Read more

OnePlus 3T

See more OnePlus 3T photos

The OnePlus 3T launched late in 2016 and quickly became a favorite of ours, thanks to its more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB of RAM and 16MP rear- and front-facing cameras. The 3,400mAh battery inside the phone, which is a bit more than the 3,000mAh battery that was put in the now discontinued OnePlus 3 model, should be enough to get you through a full day of use on a single charge. Overall, the OnePlus 3T should keep you going long enough so you can charge the battery up again at the end of the day.

Specs

5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 401ppi

2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

6GB of RAM

64/128GB of on-board storage, no microSD card expansion

16MP rear camera, 16MP front camera

Non-removable 3,400mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35mm, 158g

Read more

Moto Z Play

See more Moto Z Play photos

The Moto Z Play may be a cheaper handset than the Moto Z Droid or Moto Z Force Droid models, but it still supports the growing number of first and third-party Moto Mods that extend its functions. It also packs in a 3,510mAh battery that lasted an astonishing 16 hours and 13 minutes with our Wi-Fi browsing test. Oh, and if that’s not enough battery life for your for some reason, you can snap a Moto Mod battery directly on its back to extend your browsing time even more. If you’re looking for a prepaid Verizon phone that’s unique and won’t skimp out on battery life, you should get the Moto Z Play.

Specs

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 403ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

3GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256GB

16MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Non-removable 3,510mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

156.4 x 76.4 x 7mm, 165g

Read more

Google Pixel XL

See more Google Pixel XL photos

The Google Pixel XL has arrived, and Google’s flagship Android Nougat smartphone is an impressive handset, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM and some of the best smartphone cameras in existence. The 3,450mAh battery inside the new flagship lasted about 4 hours and 45 minutes when we put it through our high-end gaming benchmark. Most of the time, you should get about a day’s worth of battery life with normal use with the Pixel XL, and that’s not bad at all considering all the hardware inside.

Specs

5.5-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

4GB of RAM

32/128GB of on-board storage, no microSD expansion

12.3MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

Non-removable 3,450mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat

154.7 x 75.7 x 8.6mm, 168g

Read more

What do you think of our picks? Any other exceptional battery performers we failed to mention? Let us know about them down in the comments.