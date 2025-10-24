YouTube TV is sparring with Disney, and you're about to pay for it

YouTube TV is a popular live TV streaming service that helps subscribers cut the cord, but it’s struggling to keep legacy channels on board. It wrangled with NBCUniversal earlier this month, and had similar public battles with Fox and Paramount over distribution rights in 2025. Now, YouTube TV is undergoing similar negotiations with Disney.

Google this week announced it is negotiating with Disney to keep networks like ESPN and ABC available on YouTube TV. The company’s current distribution deal expires on October 30 at 11:59 PM ET, and both sides are warning of a blackout if a “fair deal” isn’t reached.

Google shared the following statement regarding the talks, which are still underway:

“We’ve been working in good faith to negotiate a deal with Disney that pays them fairly for their content on YouTube TV. Unfortunately, Disney is proposing costly economic terms that would raise prices on YouTube TV customers and give our customers fewer choices, while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products — like Hulu + Live TV and, soon, Fubo.”

CNBC reports that YouTube TV is following the same playbook in the Disney negotiations as it used with NBCUniversal. In both cases, the live TV streaming platform is bargaining for more favorable rates now that it has roughly 10 million subscribers. The strategy seemed to work in discussions with NBCUniversal, as the two parties reached temporary and permanent agreements to keep NBCUniversal content and Peacock on the platform.