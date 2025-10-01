YouTube TV took NBCUniversal spat public, but there's good news for subscribers

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that it’s reached a short-term extension with NBCUniversal for content on YouTube TV.

This news comes a week after Google said it failed to reach an agreement and that this content could be removed after September 30.

There’s no word on the length of this extension, but the two parties are continuing to negotiate a new deal.

Google recently announced that it had failed to reach an agreement with NBCUniversal for content on YouTube TV. The search giant said this content would be unavailable on YouTube TV if it didn’t reach a deal before September 30. Now, it sounds like there’s encouraging news for subscribers.

Google has revealed that it’s reached a short-term extension with NBCUniversal: We’ve reached a short-term extension to avoid disruption to our service while we work toward a new agreement with NBCUniversal. We appreciate our subscribers’ patience while we negotiate on their behalf. This is just a short-term deal, so it’s possible that NBCUniversal content could leave YouTube TV in the not-too-distant future. Nevertheless, the news comes roughly a week after Google first announced that it was struggling to reach a deal with the content provider.

“NBCUniversal is asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on Peacock, which would mean less flexibility and higher prices for our subscribers,” Google noted at the time.

I’m still glad to see an extension is in place, so YouTube TV subscribers can continue to view channels like NBC, Bravo, and others for a while longer. However, I’m sure it won’t be too long until YouTube TV takes another contract spat public and tries to portray itself as the good guy protecting subscribers from higher prices.

