6 things Spotify gets right that YouTube Music doesn’t

YouTube Music always feels like that niche music streaming service that only the nerd in your friend group is using. I am that nerd in my group, by the way. I’m a fan of YouTube Music purely because of its vast library — and I’m not talking about the official 100 million or so songs it hosts. I mean the billions of unnamed, unknown, obscure music videos with 5,000 views that I can slip into my YouTube Music playlists. Not gonna lie, it’s a huge flex for me that I discovered such little-known underground tracks from decades ago.

But while I’m raving about YouTube Music, others are happily vibing on Apple Music or Spotify, and for good reason. My love for YTM doesn’t mean I think it’s flawless. It has A LOT of room for improvement, and I guess Google could learn a thing or two — or six — from Spotify and gift them to me as a Christmas present <3

Lossless music

You win a grand total of zero points for guessing this one. I know you saw it coming from a mile away, but it’s important, so let’s get it out of the way. Spotify kept us waiting for lossless audio for half a decade. There were endless rumors about it launching as a separate tier. But when Spotify finally rolled it out recently — albeit in just a few countries — it bundled it in the same Premium plan.

YouTube Music, meanwhile, is still among the handful of big streaming services that don’t offer lossless. Yes, it’s a more advanced feature that requires an external DAC and proper wired headphones that support the higher audio quality (no, your handy Bluetooth earbuds won’t cut it). But considering YTM’s ever-increasing Premium prices, you at least deserve the option to use it when you have the setup in place.

Real apps across platforms

Sure, YouTube Music has Android and iPhone apps. But what about everything else? You can get away with Google Keep being web-only, but why force the same limitation on a service that absolutely needs offline access? Offline playlists become particularly crucial when the network drops: flights, country roads, underground stations.

Without native apps for Mac and Windows, YTM users are stuck with clunky workarounds like web apps. And let’s be real, they’re just browser windows in disguise, with barebones system integration and, of course, no music downloads.

Spotify, on the other hand, has a full-fledged ecosystem. Native apps are available for Windows, Mac, Linux, PlayStation, Xbox, and even the Amazon Appstore. Basically, if the device has a screen, Spotify is there. YouTube, your move.

Spotify Connect

Once you’ve used Spotify Connect, everything else feels primitive. Connect is this seamless web of signed-in devices where you can send music without leaving your phone. Think of it as Chromecast but everywhere: smart speaker, TV, gaming console, you name it. And it’s platform agnostic too. With Spotify’s wide device support, you can move music around effortlessly — and still control it from your phone.

YouTube Music does support casting to Chromecast-compatible devices like Google TV and Nest speakers. But its implementation feels like watching a caveman curiously poking at fire while a pro juggles flaming bowling pins.

Modern, intuitive UI

YouTube Music has evolved over the years with new features and tweaks, but visually? It’s begging for an overhaul. The app may be packed with functionality, but the interface looks dated, like it actually belongs to the Stone Age when fire was first discovered.

Put YouTube Music and Spotify side by side, and you instantly know which belongs to 2025 and which to 2015. The player screen is basic, album cards are bland, and playlist menus look barebones. And it feels more stuffed than anything else — I don’t need the play count against each song, and what’s that hideous TikTok-style feed doing in the bottom menu, huh?

For a service with so much potential, a fresh design could elevate the entire experience.

Community and social features

Okay, when I said I’m the nerd using YouTube Music, it’s because everyone else is caught up in Spotify’s community effect. Spotify nails the social layer. Direct Instagram integration (both ways), frictionless sharing, playlist collaborations, visually interesting embeds — all these make it fun and easy to share music.

Then there’s shared Premium accounts between partners, shareable listening activity, and, of course, Spotify Wrapped — the viral sensation that YTM has already copied. Spotify even borrowed Apple Music’s SharePlay in-car feature, perfect for jamming together on road trips with friends.

These features don’t just lock you into the app out of FOMO; they actually make music more social and fun. YouTube Music has copied some of it, but it’s still playing catch-up.

Broader lyrics support

It’s funny that I’m asking for advanced cross-platform features when YTM is still struggling with the basics. Synced lyrics exist, but not for all songs, especially in non-English languages. And no, Spotify doesn’t miss out here. Even for obscure songs, it usually has at least static lyrics.

YouTube Music, on the other hand, often has nothing. For a music service in 2025, that’s just embarrassing.

Phew…I’ve ranted enough and can finally breathe. Now I’ll hand it off to you: what’s your favorite Spotify feature that you wish YouTube Music had — the one that would make you switch instantly? Drop it in the comments below.

