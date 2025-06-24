YouTube Music solves the offline lyrics problem that Apple Music and Spotify still haven't

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Music is rolling out support for offline lyrics.

The feature lets users access lyrics for downloaded songs while offline.

Reports suggest the feature is rolling out to YouTube Music on Android but is not yet available on iOS.

YouTube Music rolled out a new lyrics sharing feature earlier this month, which lets users easily create shareable images featuring up to five lines from their favorite songs. But that isn’t the only new lyrics-related upgrade making its way to users. The music streaming giant appears to have quietly introduced another long-requested improvement.

YouTube Music has long allowed users to download songs for offline listening. However, it doesn’t provide access to lyrics for downloaded songs when offline. Users have requested this feature for years, with Reddit and YouTube Music community forums filled with posts on the topic. It seems YouTube Music has finally listened.

According to recent reports on Reddit, YouTube Music downloads now include lyrics that can be viewed even without an active internet connection. The feature appears to be available to several YouTube Music users on Android. The YouTube Music app for iOS still doesn’t show the Lyrics tab when offline, but that could change soon.

Offline access to lyrics has been a common request across music streaming services, with Apple Music and Spotify users also voicing their interest in the feature over the years. YouTube Music appears to be the first to deliver; hopefully, the others will follow suit.

Have you received support for offline lyrics on your device? Let us know in the comments.

