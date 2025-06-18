YouTube Music's new lyrics sharing feature is finally reaching more users

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Music’s new lyrics sharing feature is now available widely on Android and iOS.

You can use it to share up to five lines from a song in a custom image.

The feature is live in YouTube Music version 8.24 and appears as a new “Share” button in the Lyrics tab.

YouTube Music has been working on a new feature to help users easily share song lyrics for quite a while. We first spotted references to the feature in a teardown this January, and YouTube Music briefly rolled it out to some users in April, giving us an early look. The feature is finally receiving a wider release, and you can try it out in the YouTube Music app for Android and iOS.

The lyrics sharing feature is live in version 8.24 of YouTube Music (via 9to5Google). You can access it by opening the Lyrics tab and selecting the new “Share” button. This opens a “Select Lyrics” screen, where you can choose up to five lines to share. Once you’re happy with your selection, tap the “Next” button, and you’ll see a preview of the lyrics card.

The card features the song name and artist at the top alongside the album art, followed by your selected lyrics and the YouTube Music logo. The card’s default background matches the dominant color from the album art, but you can switch to a different color by tapping on one of the ten options in the carousel below. You can then select the “Share” button to save the card to your gallery or “Share with other apps.”

Spotify has had a similar lyrics sharing feature for a while, and it’s great to see YouTube Music catching up and making it easier for users to share meaningful lyrics with friends and family.

