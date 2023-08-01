How to use Chromecast with Spotify

One of the many features of Google Cast is that it lets you cast Spotify to a TV using your phone or tablet as the remote, and a Chromecast if the TV doesn’t have native casting support. It’s a fast way to throw some music up on the big screen, especially if you’re watching a music video or filmed podcast. Here’s how to use Google Cast (the Chromecast technology) with Spotify.

QUICK ANSWER Open the Spotify app on your smartphone, desktop, or tablet. Ensure both it and your Google Cast/Chromecast device are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Start playing music. Select the Spotify Connect icon, and then your preferred target device. Look for the Google Cast label.

How to Chromecast Spotify If you’re using a Chromecast and not just the Google Cast support built into your TV, make sure you’ve set it up correctly. Next, open Spotify on your smartphone, tablet, or computer, and ensure all devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network — this could be a problem if you use extenders and/or separate 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Whenever you’re ready, select something to play.

Click on the Spotify Connect icon. This is in the bottom-left corner for mobile devices, or in the bottom-right corner in the desktop app.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Compatible target devices will show the words Google Cast underneath them, as seen with the Den speaker in the screenshot above.

When casting to a TV, your music should start playing on the big screen after a few seconds. You’ll then be able to remotely control Spotify, and allow others to take control of the music.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Please note that if you’re using Android 12, you won’t be able to adjust volume from a smartphone. Instead, you’ll have to fish your TV remote out of your couch. Learn more about the legal dispute here. When you’re ready to stop casting, just tap the “Cast” icon again and hit “stop.” Note that the volume issue was solved in Android 13. Read more: The best media streaming devices you can buy

FAQs

Can Spotify Chromecast from Android and iOS? Yes, the Spotify mobile app for Android and iOS can connect to compatible Google Cast devices.

Why won't my Spotify connect to Chromecast TV? Here are some troubleshooting options if Spotify isn’t connecting to a Chromecast: Make sure your Chromecast is connected to the internet

Check for any updates to the Spotify app (on all devices)

Check that your TV/Chromecast’s software is up-to-date

Try restarting the Spotify app

Restart your TV/Chromecast

Restart your Wi-Fi

Delete the Spotify app, then reinstall it (on your Chromecast and/or phone)

If possible, try a different Wi-Fi connection

Why is a Chromecast audio device not showing in Spotify? If a Google Cast/Chromecast device isn’t showing up in Spotify’s list of available devices, you might want to try connecting via the Chrome web browser. For whatever reason, Google tends to have an easier time recognizing services within its ecosystem. Launch the Chrome web browser from your desktop.

Next, go to the Spotify web player. Log in and play a song.

Cast this song through Chrome to your Google Cast device.

Next, open the Spotify app on Android or iOS.

You should now see your audio device in the list of available Spotify Connect outputs.

Close the Spotify webpage and continue using the Spotify mobile app.

