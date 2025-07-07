Spotify Jam comes to Android Auto so your whole car can DJ

Google

The feature allows passengers to join a shared music queue by scanning a QR code on the in-car screen.

The latest update for Spotify on Android Auto also improves offline listening and adds a floating search button for easier access.

Spotify’s Android Auto app just got an important upgrade, adding the popular Jam feature to the in-car experience.

Jam allows multiple Spotify users to listen together in real time and is now available directly from Spotify’s Now Playing screen on Android Auto.

When music is playing, the Android Auto display shows a QR code that passengers can scan to join the Jam session and add tracks to the shared queue. The driver acts as the host and retains control of the Jam session, with the ability to remove any contributors at any time.

This marks the first time Spotify Jam is available on a car interface. Spotify previously made Jam available to desktop users. It’s also important to note that you need to be a Spotify Premium subscriber to start or host a Jam. However, free users can join and add songs to the Jam.

Google announced the Android Auto redesign for Spotify as part of its new in-car experiences at I/O 2025, and confirmed the feature will also arrive on vehicles with Google built-in at a later stage.

Apart from Jam, the redesigned Spotify app on Android Auto also brings some other enhancements, including a more prominent “Downloads” section to make offline playback easier, especially useful when driving through areas with poor connectivity. There’s also a new floating Search shortcut that gives users quicker access to Spotify’s search interface.

All of these features are reportedly (via 9to5Google) part of Spotify’s latest update — version 9.0.58.596 — which rolled out to Android users just a few days ago.

