YouTube Music's 2024 Recap looks like it's already hitting some lucky listeners early

We’re already spotting early reports of limited access to the 2024 Recap.

Google tends to get Recap going right around the start of December.

We’re just a few short weeks away from the end of 2024, so you had better get used to running into end-of-year lists pretty much everywhere you look. For a lot of us, that means looking forward to some insight into our listening habits across the year, and if you’re not a Spotify Wrapped kind of person, there’s a fair chance you’ve got your eye out for your YouTube Music Recap. While we’ve yet to see the 2024 Recap go live on our own accounts, and Google has yet to announce anything officially, it looks like at least some listeners are getting an early look (or is that “listen”) back at what captured their interest in 2024.

Over on Reddit’s YouTube Music sub, user FesteringDarkness shares news of their early Recap. So far, we haven’t seen anyone else chime in with similar news of their own.

While this is a bit early to see YouTube Music Recaps start rolling out, the general timeframe is about right. Back in 2022, YouTube Music announced it was time for Recaps on November 29, and last year got things going on November 30. That makes what we’re seeing here a couple weeks premature, but it’s not like this is the middle of September, either. And given how these never seem to appear at exactly the same time for all YouTube Music users, we can’t be that surprised to start hearing about some trickling out early for whatever reason.

So when is Google going to formally flip the switch on this year’s Recap? Well, despite that pattern for the last two years, 2021’s announcement came a week later — so maybe a week earlier this year wouldn’t be out of the question? We’re just as interested as the rest of you to be scrolling back through our favorite tracks of the year, so an early start to 2024’s Recap sounds all kinds of fine to us.

Have you gotten your YouTube Music Recap yet? Brag about how much Google loves you in our comments.

