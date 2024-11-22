YouTube Music's 2024 Recap is doing some things you won't see in other wrap-ups

We’re near the end of the year, which means it’s time for year-in-review content to start rolling out. YouTube Music’s 2024 Recap is launching a little earlier than in years past, so there’s a good chance your Recap is ready to be viewed. This year’s Recap is particularly interesting as it is full of new features.

The first reports of users getting their Recap started around November 15. Since then, a growing number of users have been seeing their Recap waiting for them. YouTube has confirmed that if you haven’t come across it yet, you should see it soon.

If you thought previous Recaps were bland, you don’t want to miss out on this year’s. YouTube has fit in plenty of new goodies to provide more interesting insights into how you listened over these last 11 months. These new features include:

Enhanced seasonal recaps: Before, Recaps just provided one big summary for the year. This time, the Recap shows you how your tastes changed by season.

Before, Recaps just provided one big summary for the year. This time, the Recap shows you how your tastes changed by season. Video tracking: The wrap-up for 2024 now tracks your music video-watching habits.

The wrap-up for 2024 now tracks your music video-watching habits. Enhanced sharing: Your listening stats are now presented in a more story-like fashion, making them easier to share.

Your listening stats are now presented in a more story-like fashion, making them easier to share. Context: The 2024 Recap dives a little deeper than before, offering insights into when and why you played certain songs.

The 2024 Recap dives a little deeper than before, offering insights into when and why you played certain songs. Google Photos integration: Users can connect their listening history with their photo library. An AI creates photo albums by matching your top songs with photos it deems relevant. You can also review these albums and make changes if needed.

There should be a banner in the app stating your “2024 Recap is here” if it’s ready. But if you haven’t seen it yet, there are a few other options. One option is tapping on your profile avatar in the top corner, going to “Your Recap,” and tapping “Get your recap.” Alternatively, heading over to yt.be/music/recap should also work.