Xiaomi Mi Band buyer's guide: Everything you need to know

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Xiaomi’s Mi Band series has long been the cheap fitness tracker to beat. If you’ve ever wanted to understand why you’ve come to the right place. We detail everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Mi Band series, including essential features, weaknesses, and alternatives.

What is a Xiaomi Mi Band?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority Xiaomi Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4

The first Xiaomi Mi Band made its debut in July 2014. The affordable fitness wearable line has since seen seven major revisions ending with this year’s Xiaomi Mi Band 7 and Smart Band 7 Pro. However, there aren’t many significant changes to the fundamental concept between the first and latest Mi Bands. All models are fitness trackers that prioritize the basics at inexpensive price points.

Aesthetically, the Mi Band series isn’t what we’d call pretty. They’re utilitarian and available in various band colors, but the pill-shaped tracker probably won’t spark any compliments. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though. Xiaomi uses plenty of plastic in the Mi Band’s construction, which keeps weight to a minimum. It also ensures that the company can hit the sub-$50 price point with each release, even when adding more advanced features each time.

Although we regard the Mi Band 6 and 7 as the latest and greatest, the Mi Band 5 and Mi Band 4 are still viable options for those seeking simple fitness trackers at even lower price points. As for the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, Mi Band 2, and older models, they’re simply too long in the tooth to recommend.

Buying the right Xiaomi Mi Band for your needs

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority Left to right: Xiaomi Mi Band 6, Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Before proceeding, we should mention that the Mi Bands are not smartwatches. They’re intended as simple, affordable fitness trackers for monitoring your exercises and daily activity. If you’re looking for a smartwatch that can run apps, place calls, and more, view our best smartwatch guide.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is the oldest of the three bands still worth considering. In his review, Jimmy Westenberg applauded the device for its lengthy battery life, improved display over the Mi Band 3, and addition of more fitness profiles. However, it’s arguably near retirement age and packs a dated design compared to its siblings.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Low price point • Accurate fitness, health, and sleep tracking • Connected GPS is a big plus Should you buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 fitness or pay double for a same device from a competitor? The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 received a software update in October 2019 that added the ability to set a custom screen timeout between 5 and 10 seconds. With that 1.0.7.04 update, Xiaomi also brought new watch faces and improved swim tracking to the Mi Band 4. A mid-January 2020 update to version 1.0.9.22 brought bug fixes to the Mi Band 4. $139.00 at Amazon Save $30.00

The younger Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is a more compelling prospect and one of the most reliable Mi Bands in terms of tracking. In his Mi Band 5 review, Jimmy awarded the Mi Band 5 an Editor’s Choice award as the best cheap fitness tracker available. It employs a larger display, additional sport tracking modes, better sleep tracking, and smarter heart-rate monitoring than its older sibling. The Mi Band 5 remains an excellent option if you’re looking for a fitness companion on a tight budget, as it barely breaks the $35 mark. As a result of that low price point, you do have to make some sacrifices, though.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Fantastic value • Improved charger with 14-day battery life • Good display Even with its newer siblings snapping at its heels, the Mi Band 5 remains a solid and cheap tracker. Xiaomi makes great cheap fitness trackers, and the Mi Band 5 is no exception. For well under $50, you get a bigger display, more trackable sport modes, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, improved sleep tracking, and PAI integration. $35.99 at Amazon

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 also received an Editor’s Choice award in 2021 and is the most advanced Mi Band there is. In his review, Jimmy loved the display size increase over its predecessors, the addition of blood oxygen saturation tracking, and the presence of more tracking modes. While it’s no longer the only option in the cheap fitness wearables segment, it makes enough of an argument to be your first choice.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Affordable • Extended health trackers • Bright display An additional SpO2 tracker and more features than its predecessors. The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is a solid fitness tracker with an AMOLED display and blood oxygen monitoring. $45.99 at Amazon

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is the line’s new gold standard. It further increases the display size, includes new advanced training metrics and sport tracking modes, and all-day SpO2 monitoring. In her review, Kaitlyn Cimono noted that the Mi Band 7 “does the essentials just as well and with some added polish to keep pace with the competition.”

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Bigger, brighter display • Accurate resting heart rate • Continuous SpO2 monitoring A budget band that delivers more than it's price tag might suggest A long battery life, bright always-on display, and impressive health and activity tracking smarts make this affordable tracker a great pick for anyone on a budget. Xiaomi's Mi Band 7 delivers more than 100 sport modes, plus continuous SpO2 monitoring. You can even personalize your device with tons of animated watch faces. $44.18 at Amazon Save $2.12

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is the flagship of the Mi Band range. It packs a larger display, larger battery, and onboard GPS support. It’s not quite a Xiaomi Mi Band in the true sense, but it’s worth considering if you really want a Mi Band with the aforementioned features. It’s also the best Mi Band model for more serious athletes.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro 5 ATM waterproof • Long battery life • Always-on display Mi Band 7 Pro becomes a little more smartwatch than fitness tracker The Mi Band 7 Pro has a larger AMOLED display than its predecessors. It includes 117 sport-tracking modes, all-day cardiac monitoring, and an onboard coach with pre-planned programs. $109.99 at Amazon Save $10.00 $67.99 at Gearbest Save $52.00

In April 2023, Xiaomi announced the Mi Band 8 with a refreshed strap design. The device is only available in China for now. Read more about the device further below.

Xiaomi Mi Band series specs For an apples-to-apples comparison, peruse the specs below.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Display

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 0.95-inch AMOLED color touchscreen

120 x 240 resolution

400 nits

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 1.1-inch AMOLED color touchscreen

126 x 294 resolution

450 nits

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 1.56-inch AMOLED color touchscreen

152 x 486 resolution

450 nits

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 1.62-inch AMOLED

Always-on display mode

2.5D tempered glass

192 x 490 resolution

Up to 500 nits

100+ band displays

Dimensions and weight

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 21.6 x 17.26 x 10.8mm

Strap: 155-216mm adjustable length

22.1g

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 46.95 × 18.15 × 12.45mm

Strap: 155–219mm adjustable length

11.9g

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 47.4 x 18.6 x 12.7mm

Strap: 155–219mm adjustable length

13g

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 46.5 x 20.7 x 12.25mm

13.5g

Battery

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 135mAh

20-day battery life

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 125mAh

14-day battery life

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 125mAh

14-day battery life

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 180mAh

15 day typical battery life

9 days with heavy use

Compatibility

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Android 4.4 or above

iOS 9.0 or above

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Android 5.0 and above

iOS 10.0 and above

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Android 5.0 and above

iOS 10.0 and above

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Android 6.0 and above

iOS 10 and above

Connectivity

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Bluetooth 5.0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Bluetooth 5.0



Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Bluetooth 5.0



Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Bluetooth 5.2

Sensors

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Heart rate sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Capacitive proximity sensor

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Heart rate sensor

SpO2 sensor

Connected GPS

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Barometer

Proximity sensor

Digital MEMS microphone

NFC (China only)

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Heart rate sensor

SpO2 sensor

Connected GPS

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Barometer

Proximity sensor

Digital MEMS microphone

NFC (China only)

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 PPG heart rate sensor

3-axis accelerometer sensor

3-axis gyroscope sensor

SpO2 sensor

Connected GPS

Water resistance rating

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 5ATM

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 5ATM

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 5ATM

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 5ATM

Colors and materials

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Plastic case

TPU strap



Black, Burgundy, Orange, Pink, Purple

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Plastic case

TPU strap

Aluminum alloy wristband buckle



Black, Blue, Pink, Orange, Purple, Yellow, Green, Gray

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Plastic case

TPU strap

Aluminum alloy wristband buckle



Black, Orange, Yellow, Olive, Ivory, Blue

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Black, Blue, Orange, Pink, White, Dark Green, Fluorescent Orange, Fluorescent Green, Camouflage Blue, Camouflage Green.



What do Xiaomi Mi Band devices track?

Fitness tracking is everything for the Xiaomi Mi Band series. However, the bands do lack more intuitive and advanced features. For instance, you won’t find an equivalent to Fitbit’s Daily Readiness Score or Garmin’s Body Battery. However, the basics are all here. Steps: All Xiaomi Mi Bands can monitor step counts throughout the day. The Xiaomi Wear app provides a general overview on its home screen and more in-depth stats in a sub-menu.

All Xiaomi Mi Bands can monitor step counts throughout the day. The Xiaomi Wear app provides a general overview on its home screen and more in-depth stats in a sub-menu. Distance: Xiaomi Mi Bands can track distance traveled throughout the day. While you can use connected GPS to improve accuracy during workouts, the trackers will also factor in steps taken in its calculation.

Xiaomi Mi Bands can track distance traveled throughout the day. While you can use connected GPS to improve accuracy during workouts, the trackers will also factor in steps taken in its calculation. Calories: Xiaomi’s trackers keep tabs on caloric burn each day and display an overview in the Xiaomi Wear app.

Xiaomi’s trackers keep tabs on caloric burn each day and display an overview in the Xiaomi Wear app. Heart rate: A built-in heart rate sensor on each Mi Band model monitors beats per minute throughout the day and during exercise.

A built-in heart rate sensor on each Mi Band model monitors beats per minute throughout the day and during exercise. Blood oxygenation: All Mi Band 6 and Mi Band 7 variants pack an SpO2 sensor to measure user blood oxygen. The Chinese version of the Mi Band 5 includes this feature as well. The Mi Band 7 also tracks SpO2 values continuously.

All Mi Band 6 and Mi Band 7 variants pack an SpO2 sensor to measure user blood oxygen. The Chinese version of the Mi Band 5 includes this feature as well. The Mi Band 7 also tracks SpO2 values continuously. Sleep: The Mi Band 4 can keep tabs on your general shut-eye. However, the Mi Band 5, Mi Band 6, and Mi Band 7 feature more in-depth sleep tracking, with sleep stage data and 24-hour tracking support. The Mi Band 6 and 7, through their SpO2 sensors, can also monitor breathing quality during sleep.

The Mi Band 4 can keep tabs on your general shut-eye. However, the Mi Band 5, Mi Band 6, and Mi Band 7 feature more in-depth sleep tracking, with sleep stage data and 24-hour tracking support. The Mi Band 6 and 7, through their SpO2 sensors, can also monitor breathing quality during sleep. Stress: The Mi Band 5, 6, and 7 feature all-day stress monitoring using heart rate variability data. Historical data is stored in the Xiaomi Wear app.

The Mi Band 5, 6, and 7 feature all-day stress monitoring using heart rate variability data. Historical data is stored in the Xiaomi Wear app. PAI score: The Mi Band’s Personal Activity Intelligence score is a general overview of your daily activity’s impact on cardiorespiratory health. It’s indicated as a number between 1-100 and is calculated using personal metrics, profile, and heart rate throughout the day.

The Mi Band’s Personal Activity Intelligence score is a general overview of your daily activity’s impact on cardiorespiratory health. It’s indicated as a number between 1-100 and is calculated using personal metrics, profile, and heart rate throughout the day. Menstrual cycle tracking: There’s a built-in period tracking section within Xiaomi’s Wear app. Users can track several details during and leading up to a period, namely moods and symptoms. The app will also ping users ahead of upcoming periods as well.

There’s a built-in period tracking section within Xiaomi’s Wear app. Users can track several details during and leading up to a period, namely moods and symptoms. The app will also ping users ahead of upcoming periods as well. Sport tracking modes: The Mi Band 4 can track up to 6 sports modes, growing to 11 with the Mi Band 5, 30 with the Mi Band 6, and a dizzying 120 with the Mi Band 7.

The Mi Band 4 can track up to 6 sports modes, growing to 11 with the Mi Band 5, 30 with the Mi Band 6, and a dizzying 120 with the Mi Band 7. Advanced training metrics: The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 introduced additional training metrics to its toolkit. This includes VO2 max values, aerobic and anaerobic training effect scores, and workout load. Smart Band 7 Pro users can also access these features.

Companion apps

Andy Walker / Android Authority Mi Fitness (formerly Xiaomi Wear)

Before diving into the Xiaomi Mi Bands’ smartwatch features, let’s talk about its companion apps first.

In March 2022, the wearable apps that support the Mi Band line underwent a significant rebrand. Xiaomi Mi Fit, the company’s initial companion app, received a refreshed UI and user experience and was rebranded to Zepp Life. It is arguably the better Mi Band companion app, thanks to its much improved layout and presentation of data, easy-to-understand navigation, and great post-workout analysis. The app also displays additional data, like PAI score, heart rate, menstrual cycle prediction, sleep score, and more.

A fitness tracker can be great on the wrist, but it needs an equally excellent companion app to flourish.

Xiaomi’s alternative companion app is now known as Mi Fitness. Initially launched as Xiaomi Wear, this app also received a smarter overhaul in terms of layout and features. Mi Fitness allows users to track workouts, manage payment details for supported devices, and plug into Amazon Alexa. It also does the usual wearable companion app tasks, like tracking and initiating workouts, keeping tabs on daily health metrics, and managing devices. Since the rebrand, the app has a brighter disposition with a more sensible and intuitive menu layout. There’s also an option to transfer data from Zepp Life if you’re onboarding from that platform. Mi Fitness also lets you sync with third-party apps like Strava, but not Google Fit — you’ll need to use Zepp Life for that.

Neither app is as polished as Garmin Connect, Samsung Health and Samsung Wearable, or Fitbit, but the latest updates bring both slightly closer to their rivals.

Notably, you can use either Zepp Life or Mi Fitness alongside your Mi Band, but you cannot use both simultaneously. Zepp Life is the more polished offering, but it supports a limited number of devices. For instance, the Smart Band 7 Pro only pairs with Mi Fitness.

When purchasing a Xiaomi Mi Band, be aware of these software limitations. A fitness tracker can be great on the wrist, but it needs an equally excellent companion app to flourish. For Xiaomi, that balance isn’t quite there just yet, but the improvements are clear to see.

For a more detailed look at both apps and how they perform with Xiaomi’s latest budget tracker, we recommend reading Kaitlyn Cimino’s Mi Band 7 review.

Smartwatch features

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Now that we’ve detailed the app, let’s return to the trackers themselves. As we mentioned earlier, Xiaomi puts fitness tracking first with the Mi Band range. However, the company does include some limited smartwatch features. You won’t be able to answer calls, reply to messages, or order food from your wrist, but the essentials are all here. Smartphone notifications: Xiaomi Mi Bands can relay smartphone notifications to your wrist. These notifications aren’t actionable, but they allow you to gain insight from any app on your phone. Very useful.

Xiaomi Mi Bands can relay smartphone notifications to your wrist. These notifications aren’t actionable, but they allow you to gain insight from any app on your phone. Very useful. NFC payments: The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is the only globally-available Mi Band model that features NFC support. All other models only support NFC in China.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is the only globally-available Mi Band model that features NFC support. All other models only support NFC in China. Voice assistant: Also limited to China is voice assistant support through Xiaomi’s Xiao AI.

Also limited to China is voice assistant support through Xiaomi’s Xiao AI. Built-in apps: The Mi Band series features a few baked-in apps, including an alarm, a weather app, stopwatch and timer apps, and an event log. There is no third-party app support, though.

The Mi Band series features a few baked-in apps, including an alarm, a weather app, stopwatch and timer apps, and an event log. There is no third-party app support, though. Remote music control: You can control the music playing on your smartphone from your Mi Band. You’ll also see the current song, the volume level, and track progress.

You can control the music playing on your smartphone from your Mi Band. You’ll also see the current song, the volume level, and track progress. Remote camera shutter: The Mi Band series can double as a simple remote shutter on supported devices for those hands-free group shots with your phones.

Xiaomi Mi Band accessories

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Unlike some rivals, Xiaomi’s Mi Bands offer replaceable straps. This means you can customize your Mi Band with third-party bands of various colors and materials. The Mi Band 5 and Mi Band 6 can actually share bands thanks to their similar design. Unfortunately, you won’t have the same luck with Mi Band 4 bands — its straps are not compatible with newer models.

As for colorways, the Mi Band 5’s official bands are available in Black, Blue, Pink, Orange, Purple, Yellow, Green, and Gray. The Mi Band 6 adds Olive and Ivory to that list. Official Mi Band 4 bands are available offered in Black, Burgundy, Orange, Pink, and Purple. The Mi Band 7 is available in Ivory, Orange, Green, Blue, Black, Pink, Fluorescence Green, Fluorescence Orange, Camouflage Green, and Camouflage Blue.

Xiaomi Mi Band problems and solutions

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Xiaomi Mi Band series is a generally reliable piece of kit, but you may run into a few issues from time to time.

One of the more common issues we’ve discovered is pairing and sync problems related to Zepp Life and Xiaomi Wear. The quickest resolution is usually to restart your phone and tracker. However, you may need to factory reset your band.

Users have also complained about battery drain, notification, and band issues. However, nothing seems too terrible to overcome with some patience and know-how. Read our in-depth Mi Band problems and solutions guide if you need help.

Xiaomi Mi Bands and the competition

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority Left to right: Xiaomi Mi Band 6, Fitbit Luxe

A few years ago, this section would’ve been superfluous. There were few capable Xiaomi Mi Band 4 rivals out and about. But since the launch of the Mi Band 6, the cheap fitness wearable segment has changed drastically.

Xiaomi’s chief rivals in this segment include Amazfit, Fitbit, and HUAWEI, and all three companies offer affordable yet capable trackers with their own set of advantages. Fitbit Inspire 3 (Amazon): The gateway Fitbit tracker now features a bright color screen and Fitbit’s reliable sleep and activity tracking. Unlike the Inspire 2, it only avails new users six months of Fitbit Premium.

HUAWEI Band 6 (Amazon): HUAWEI’s budget entry brings a big smartwatch-like display into the fitness band fold. Solid battery life and all-day SpO2 monitoring sweeten the deal. However, you’ll have to contend with limited customization options and an unreliable heart-rate sensor, especially during high-intensity workouts.

Amazfit Band 5 (Amazon): Arguably the only like-for-like Mi Band rival on this list, the Amazfit Band 5 packs a similar design but includes Amazon Alexa and SpO2 smarts.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: What is it?

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Soon after the launch of the Mi Band 7, Xiaomi also announced the Mi Band 7 Pro. Known globally as the Smart Band 7 Pro, the band is effectively a larger smartwatch-like wearable that includes a bigger 1.64-inch AMOLED screen with always-on functionality, and built-in GPS. While the Chinese model features NFC support, the global option doesn’t.

Despite its name, the Smart Band 7 Pro doesn’t quite fit in with the company’s other Mi Band models. It drops the pill-like design in favor of clip-in bands. The UI is also tweaked to complement the larger screen. In reality, it’s more like the Redmi Smart Band Pro series and HUAWEI Band 7 in concept.

These improvements also come at a slightly higher price. The Mi Band 7 Pro was launched in China for 379 yuan (~$55) and is now available in Europe for €99 and in the US for $119.99.

Xiaomi Mi Band 8: Now available in China

Xiaomi recently rolled out the red carpet for the Mi Band 8. The new wearable is considerably different to any offerings before it, at least in design. The Mi Band 8 uses a more traditional two-piece strap instead of the unibody strap we’ve come to know and love. It features a 1.62-inch display and many of the same features as the Mi Band 7. It’s only available in China for now, but it’s unclear when it’ll be available globally.

When it does leave China, we don’t expect it to break too many budgets. The device retails for 239 Chinese yuan (~$34).

Top Xiaomi Mi Band questions and answers

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

What is the latest Xiaomi Mi Band? Xiaomi announced the Mi Band 7 in July 2022.

Can Xiaomi Mi Bands connect to iPhones? Yes, both the Zepp Life and Mi Fitness apps allow you to use your Mi Band with an iPhone.

How does the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 compare to the Mi Band 7 Pro? The Mi Band 7 Pro includes built-in GPS, NFC as standard, a larger display, and a smartwatch-like UI and aesthetic. It’s also pricier than the Mi Band 7.

Is the Mi Band 6 still worth buying? Yes, at least over the Mi Band 5 and provided it’s at an attractive price. You get a larger display, SpO2 monitoring as standard, and more sport tracking modes at your disposal. You may consider the Mi Band 7 if you’re new to the Mi Band series, though, or are upgrading from the Mi Band 5.

Is the Mi Band 5 still worth buying? Although it’s an excellent and affordable fitness tracker, the Mi Band 5 may no longer be worth considering given the falling price of the Mi Band 6.

Are the Xiaomi Mi Bands water-resistant? Yes. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4, 5, 6, and 7 feature 5ATM water resistance ratings.

Do the Xiaomi Mi Bands have onboard music storage and playback support? Unfortunately not. While you can control music playing on your smartphone from the Bands, you cannot load music onto them for offline playback. You’ll need to invest in something a little pricier for that convenience.

Does the Xiaomi Mi Bands have GPS? No, no Xiaomi Mi Bands models feature built-in GPS. However, you can use connected GPS through your phone. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro does have built-in GPS.

Are the Xiaomi Mi Band chargers interchangeable? If you own a Mi Band 4, no. However, the Mi Band 5, Mi Band 6, and Mi Band 7 use a magnetic puck that clips onto the tracker’s body.

Help other readers out

Which Xiaomi Mi Band model do you prefer? 1594 votes Xiaomi Mi Band 7 49 % Xiaomi Mi Band 6 30 % An older Xiaomi Mi Band model 14 % None of the above, I'm looking elsewhere 6 %

Would you recommend Xiaomi's Mi Band devices to your friends and family? 487 votes Yes 93 % No 7 %

Do you own a Xiaomi Mi Band? 725 votes Yes, I own a Xiaomi Mi Band 6. 31 % Yes, I own a Xiaomi Mi Band 5. 23 % Yes, I own a Xiaomi Mi Band 4. 20 % Yes, I own an older Xiaomi Mi Band device. 11 % No, I don't own a Xiaomi Mi Band. 15 %

Comments