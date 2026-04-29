Android 17 beta grows as one more brand joins early access program

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has joined the Android 17 beta rollout, offering early access on a few devices, but the build is still unstable and not recommended for daily use.

Installing the beta may wipe data and require compatible security patches, though rollback ROMs are available.

Other brands like Motorola, OnePlus, and OPPO are already running Android 17 beta tests on select devices.

Android 17’s beta rollout is slowly picking up pace beyond Pixel devices. Google recently pushed Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1 to Pixel 6 and newer models, and now Xiaomi is joining the party with its own beta program.

Xiaomi has opened Android 17 Beta access for a handful of devices, including the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the Leica-branded Leitz Phone powered by Xiaomi, and the Xiaomi 15T Pro. If you own one of these, you can now get an early taste of what the next version of Android has to offer.

Before you rush to install it, though, there are a few things worth keeping in mind. This is still a beta build, which means it’s not fully stable. You might run into bugs, performance hiccups, or features that don’t behave as expected. Because of that, Xiaomi doesn’t recommend installing it on your primary device.

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There’s also the installation process to consider. Flashing the ROM can wipe your data completely, so backing up your phone beforehand is essential. On top of that, your device needs to be on a compatible security patch level to install the beta, and Xiaomi notes that these requirements vary by model.

If things don’t go as planned, there is a way back. Xiaomi provides rollback ROMs for supported devices, so you can revert to a stable Android version if needed.

For now, the beta program is limited to these four models, but that could change soon. As we get closer to the official Android 17 release, Xiaomi is likely to expand support to more devices.

It’s also worth noting that Xiaomi isn’t alone here. Other Android OEMs have already started testing Android 17 on their devices. Motorola kicked off its beta program earlier this year, with support for models like the Razr Plus 2025 and Razr Plus 2024. Meanwhile, devices such as the OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 Pro are also part of early Android 17 testing efforts.

All signs point to a wider Android 17 rollout in the coming months, with more devices expected to join the beta cycle soon.

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