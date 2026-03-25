Android 17 Beta 2 is no longer a Pixel exclusive

TL;DR Android 17 Beta 2 is now available for the OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 Pro, marking them as the first non-Pixel phones to receive the update.

However, the builds are highly unstable and intended only for developers, with known issues such as screen flickering and system crashes. Data wipe is also mandatory, and there’s a risk of bricking your phone.

Android 17 is the next version of Android, currently in beta testing. Google has released Android 17 Beta 2 for Pixels, but users with other Android phones aren’t able to get in on the action (though Motorola did float a sign-up form for its Android 17 beta program). There’s good news, though, as Android 17 Beta 2 is now available for the OnePlus 15 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro, marking them as the first non-Pixel phones to get in on the Android 17 action.

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Android 17 Beta 2 for OnePlus 15 Enthusiasts and developers with a OnePlus 15 can now join in on the fun with this Android 17 Beta 2 build. This is not intended for casual users, and you should definitely avoid installing it if the OnePlus 15 is your primary phone and daily driver.

Expectedly, this Android 17 Beta 2 release for the OnePlus 15 comes with plenty of known issues. Firstly, device data will be cleared when you install this build, so ensure you have backed up your data before you consider making the jump. The company has also acknowledged screen flickering, crashes, and instability issues across the system and even across third-party apps. Users will also be unable to use Google Cast, and, as always, there’s a risk of bricking your phone if you don’t follow the instructions properly.

OnePlus notes that T-Mobile and Verizon carrier versions of the OnePlus 15 are not compatible with this Android 17 Beta 2 release. You’ll likely have to wait till the official stable release of Oxygen OS 17 based on Android 17, which is many months away.

Android 17 Beta 2 for OPPO Find X9 Pro

Much like the OnePlus 15, Android 17 Beta 2 for the OPPO Find X9 Pro is intended only for enthusiasts and developers, not casual users. Don’t install this on your Find X9 Pro if it’s your primary phone, since this is unstable software by design. This build is based on Google’s Android 17 Beta 2 release.

Issues are galore here as well, but it’s as expected. Your data will be wiped when you install this build. There are screen flickering, crashes, and instability issues here as well. Additionally, OPPO Interconnection and Touch interactions are said to potentially freeze or fail in certain situations. And as always, there’s a risk of bricking your phone if you don’t follow the instructions properly.

OPPO notes that carrier versions of the OPPO Find X9 Pro are not compatible with this Android 17 Beta 2 release. You’ll likely have to wait till the official stable release of Color OS 17 based on Android 17, which is many months away, similar to the OnePlus situation above.

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