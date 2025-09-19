The XGIMI MoGo 4 portable projector packs Google TV into the most convenient build I've tested

XGIMI MoGo 4 The XGIMI MoGo 4 keys in on what a portable projector should be: compact, battery-powered, and easy to set up anywhere. It costs more than some of the competition, but its balance of portability, features, and polish makes the premium easier to justify. With a versatile 360-degree stand, built-in Google TV, and USB-C power bank support, it streamlines movie nights wherever you set up.

Plenty of portable projectors claim to be travel-ready, but only if you have half a duffel of space to spare. At under three pounds and roughly the size of a 40-ounce Hydroflask, the XGIMI MoGo 4 slips easily into a backpack. The size is perfect for campus life, road trips, or tossing into a weekender, though I appreciate it just as much for shuffling between rooms without thinking twice.

But does one of the smallest projectors I’ve tested do enough of the projector essentials? I tested for a few weeks to find out.

Compact design that works anywhere

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

At just seven inches tall and weighing about 2.9 pounds, the MoGo 4 features a compact, cylindrical body that feels more like a Bluetooth speaker than an appliance. For reference, it won’t fit in your cup holder, but it will tuck anywhere you’d normally stow a large water bottle. I was genuinely tickled by how easy it was to carry around the house during testing, so much so that when we were hit with a hurricane warning and started sketching out evacuation plans, the MoGo 4 made my impromptu packing list.

The size, build, and versatility of the MoGo 4 design make it a truly portable device.

Despite its light weight, it doesn’t feel fragile. There’s solid protection around the lens, which is coated to resist scratches and dust, and the chassis feels sturdy in hand. I wouldn’t call it rugged, but it’s durable enough that I don’t worry about tossing it in a bag. XGIMI does sell a protective carrying case rated for a one-meter drop, but so far the standard build feels plenty travel-proof.

What I really love, though, is the built-in 360-degree rotating stand. Instead of jury-rigging a stack of books, I can tilt the projector up to the ceiling, angle it across a wall, or point it straight at a mounted screen with zero fuss. I got a taste of this kind of feature when testing the Dangbei N2 Mini recently (and I’m a little embarrassed to admit how much TV I watched on the ceiling with that one), but the MoGo 4’s rotation feels even more frictionless and versatile. The little details add up, from the ding when the remote pairs to the satisfying click when you power it down. Even the remote itself clips right onto the projector, which means I’m not tearing apart couch cushions before movie night. It’s a small touch, but one that makes the whole setup feel more portable and self-contained.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I also tested the projector with XGIMI’s accessory stand, and while I realize the price tag is already high, I’d still recommend adding it to your cart at checkout. The stand is lightweight, folds down easily, and makes setup even more refined. After using it, I don’t want to go back to propping up a projector without one. It also plays into some niche features I’ll get to later in this review.

Versatile battery life

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Battery life also holds up. The MoGo 4 features a built-in battery rated for about two hours of video playback or up to six hours in audio-only mode, which should be enough for most films or a couple of episodes. Notably, this is in eco-mode, which does dim vibrancy a bit, but not in a way that bothered me. When the runtime runs out, I can plug in a power bank thanks to the USB-C port.

Arguably the most convenient perk of the device is that it can be charged up using a power bank.

That kind of flexibility is what makes the MoGo 4 feel legitimately portable, not just small. I don’t need to park near an outlet or drag an extension cord; I just need one more pocket in my backpack for a power bank. For context, a device like the Yaber T2 (Plus) has a heavier build that isn’t nearly as easy to tote, and the Dangbei N2 Mini I also mentioned skips a battery altogether, which means it always needs a cord.

The accessory stand also houses its own battery, roughly doubling runtime. In my testing, I got just under two hours from the projector and about four and a half with the stand attached. That extra time is meaningful, especially for an outdoor movie night or a long binge away from outlets.

Image quality in the right conditions

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Of course, all the convenience in the world doesn’t matter if your picture sucks. Thankfully, for its size, the MoGo 4 puts out a surprisingly sharp picture. It’s a native 1080p projector with support for HDR10, and in a dim or dark room, the image looks crisp and colorful. I mostly used it in the evenings, and between 80 and 100 inches felt like the sweet spot.

In a dark room or nighttime outdoor setting, the MoGo 4 delivers image quality that is crisp and colorful.

That brightness is rated at 450 ISO lumens, which is plenty for a controlled environment but not nearly enough to stand up to daylight. During the day, even with curtains pulled, the picture washes out. At night, though, it looks fantastic. In other words, if you’re hoping to turn your sunlit living room into a theater, this isn’t your match, but for dorms, bedrooms, or backyard movie nights, it’s great.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The projector also does a lot of the heavy lifting for you. Autofocus, auto keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance kick in quickly, so I never had to fiddle with alignment. It just snapped into a sharp, properly framed image almost every time I powered it on. When paired with the accessory stand, I noticed the picture stayed sharper too, since I didn’t have to lean on keystone correction nearly as much.

Like many portable projectors, the MoGo 4 features autokeystone correction, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance, plus a built-in speaker.

And while small projectors usually sound like they’re playing through a radio, the MoGo 4’s dual 6W Harman Kardon speakers actually deliver decent audio. They’re clear, balanced, and easily fill a bedroom or hotel room. I’ve streamed a lot of content without feeling like I needed a Bluetooth speaker, though the option is there if you want more.

You can also use it as a Bluetooth speaker on its own. Switch it into audio-only mode and it’ll stream music or podcasts from your phone for up to six hours on battery.

Stick-free streaming

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Portability is also about what you don’t have to pack. In this case, a streaming stick. The MoGo 4 runs Google TV natively, which makes it feel like a proper smart TV in miniature. All of the popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube, HBO Max, etc. are available out of the box, plus the Play Store if you want to tack on more. Chromecast built-in makes it simple to fling content from my phone, and Google Assistant voice search is always convenient compared to typing with a remote.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The best part is how familiar it feels. Firing up the MoGo 4 is basically the same as firing up my living room smart TV, which is not something I can say for all portable projectors — there’s no need for an additional dongle like some I’ve tested, and it’s a fully fleshed out Google TV system, unlike some Linux-based projectors which rely on pre-loaded apps only. Both of those latter approaches work, but the MoGo 4’s all-in-one execution is smoother. Beyond Google TV, the device also features HDMI and USB ports and can cast.

Built in Google TV makes set up completely seamless, eliminating the need for a separate streaming stick.

And when I don’t have a show in the queue, the MoGo 4 is happy to put on a show of its own. XGIMI includes magnetic creative filters like Sunset, Lunar, Ripple, and Dreamscape, that turn the projector into a kind of vibe machine. Snap one on and you get atmospheric visuals paired with music, like projecting phases of the moon across your ceiling or washing the room in soft rippling light.

I got a kick out of using the filters for my one-year-old at bedtime. The feature is a playful extra, and while it’s not why you’d buy the projector, it adds character. It also makes me appreciate the accessory stand because I could set up a show on the ceiling and tuck the setup out of the way.

XGIMI MoGo 4 review: The verdict

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The XGIMI MoGo 4 nails what many portable projectors miss. It’s compact, battery-powered, and runs Google TV without a dongle, with image and sound good enough to stand on their own. Unfortunately, it’s also quite pricey. At $499, it’s significantly more expensive than the Dangbei N2 Mini ($179 at Amazon), which skips a battery to stay cheaper. Of course, that means you’re anchored to a power cord.

The MoGo 4 is also more expensive than the Yaber T2 (Plus) ($309.99 at Amazon), which adds bulk for louder JBL audio and living-room looks. If budget isn’t an issue, there’s also the MoGo 4 Laser variant, which swaps in a triple laser tech to boost brightness to 550 ISO lumens, and improve color gamut and contrast. Those upgrades add about $300 at checkout, but if you’re in daylight rooms or want extra pop, the Laser ($799 at Amazon) might be worth stretching for.

With either XGIMI device, you’re paying for true portability. The base model MoGo 4 strikes the perfect balance of features and build; it’s light enough to carry, smart enough to use anywhere, and versatile enough to actually feel worth packing.

XGIMI MoGo 4 MSRP: $499.00 Portable streaming fun. The MoGo 4 uses an LED light source for up to 450 ISO Lumens brightness. It offers 1080p FHD content projection on screen sizes ranging from 40-inch to 200-inch, and comes with built-in Google TV to access popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI ARC, and USB ports for connectivity are also available. See price at Amazon Positives Genuinely portable size, weight, and build

Genuinely portable size, weight, and build Built-in battery with USB-C power bank support

Built-in battery with USB-C power bank support 360-degree rotating stand and optional accessory stand

360-degree rotating stand and optional accessory stand Native Google TV, Chromecast, and voice assistance

Native Google TV, Chromecast, and voice assistance Magnetic filters add fun character Cons Pricey compared to competitors

Pricey compared to competitors Limited usability in the daytime

Limited usability in the daytime Audio can be found lacking outdoors

