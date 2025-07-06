This $179 portable projector has a 190-degree gimbal that has turned my ceiling into a cinema screen

Dangbei N2 Mini A compact, portable projector with crisp visuals and built-in streaming apps, the Dangbei N2 Mini offers a budget-friendly option for casual movie nights. Its clever, built-in gimbal makes even the ceiling fair game for an impromptu screening location.

I don’t need an excuse to head to bed early, but I’ll take one if it presents itself. With the ability to project my favorite shows right on the ceiling of my bedroom, the Dangbei N2 Mini projector has quickly become a quiet favorite in my tech rotation thanks to its combo of portability and its gimbal stand. It’s not something I use every single day, but when I do fire it up, it brings a kind of low-effort magic that’s hard to overstate.

Flexible screenings (horizontal or otherwise)

I have a pretty well-established routine of pouring tea, slipping on cozy socks, and claiming the corner seat of my family’s couch, all while my partner flips through streaming services to find us something I will inevitably pass out to ten minutes in. I typically use a projector for special occasions or unique use cases like an outdoor movie night. When I unpacked the Dangbei N2 Mini, however, I was immediately tickled by the prospect of ceiling projection. Catch up on The Bear without lifting my head off the pillow? I must. The idea might sound niche or even a little gimmicky, but lying back and watching scenes play out above you feels impossibly cozy and uniquely immersive.

The option to consume content like a corpse is thanks to the projector’s built-in gimbal stand. It offers up to 190 degrees of tilt, so you can aim at everything from your floorboards to your ceiling trim, and yes, even the ceiling itself. For this review, I regularly used the projector overhead but also beamed it at a variety of more traditional options, including indoor and outdoor walls. The shades of my oversized windows actually make for great screens. Like any compact projector, it delivers flexibility and portability, blowing out the limits of where you might normally set up an impromptu screening.

The Dangbei N2 Mini features a built-in gimbal with up to 190 degrees of tilt turning every surface into a screen, from floor to ceiling.

The N2 Mini projects at 1080p resolution, displaying a clear picture in full color with plenty of contrast. With a brightness rating of 200 lumens, it’s clearly designed for dim environments, and that’s fine. In dark rooms, the image is vibrant and detailed, fitting for screens up to 120 inches. During the day, it’s more limited, but not unusable, just like most options at this price point. It’s not meant to compete with bright living room TVs or big-screen beamers but will do in a pinch. I set it up as a secondary screen in my kitchen when hosting friends and it was fine but, ideally, it’s best used in cozy, low-light settings, which is generally the vibe I want for movies anyway.

Input, output, and effortless setup

As for tuning into mumbled dialogue or catchy intros (sadly, not White Lotus Season 3’s [it grew on me! — ed.]), the projector packs 6W Dolby Audio speakers, and they’re respectable for a device this small. I didn’t find myself craning to hear or itching to sync up external speakers. If you do want to create a larger or more directed sound, you can pair the projector with speakers via Bluetooth. There’s also an audio-out jack if Bluetooth feels like witchcraft, or if you just want to plug in a pair of headphones directly. The unit itself is near-silent which also helps, though I was almost nostalgic for the whirring of a fan.

As for streaming, the N2 Mini runs a Linux-based OS with a snappy interface and ample internal storage, plus Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and a few other apps built-in. For everything else, there are HDMI and USB slots. I would have loved to see Max or Disney Plus natively supported, but you can extend what you can stream using the HomeShare function (with mixed success). Regardless of what you plan to watch (or play), setup is easy. I plugged it in, turned it on, and the N2 Mini essentially did the rest, utilizing instant autofocus, auto-keystone, and even obstacle detection.

Setting up the N2 Mini is quick and easy, with autofocus, auto-keystone, and obstacle detection.

There are, however, a few limitations. The N2 Mini doesn’t feature a built-in battery, so while it’s technically portable, you’ll need to stay near an outlet or bring a beefy power bank if you’re going fully off-grid. With a little creativity and a long extension cord, I was still able to get to every spot I wanted, but it did present a small hurdle. I also was never entirely sure how to hold the unit between locations. Having been spoiled by the Yaber T2’s carry handle, I found the N2 Mini a little clunky.

Fortunately, it measures in at just 14.3 × 14.9 × 24.1 cm and under 4 lbs, so it can get tossed in a backpack or carried like a baby without too much strain. The project is also not built for gaming; the latency is fine for turn-based or casual stuff, but don’t expect twitch-level responsiveness. Still, for a lightweight, budget-friendly projector, the trade-offs feel reasonable.

Dangbei N2 Mini review verdict: Is it worth it?

All in all, the Dangbei N2 Mini isn’t here to revolutionize your home theater, but it just might quietly sneak into your routine and make everything just a little more delightful. It has some shortcomings, like a dreaded plug and a less-than-ergonomic build. It also won’t win over hardcore gamers or AV snobs. But for casual binge sessions, movie nights with friends, or watching Vertigo horizontally like a sentient throw pillow (it’s trippy, trust me), it absolutely delivers.

Ceiling content is underrated — don't sleep on the Dangbei N2 Mini.

There are more refined projectors sure, but at $229 (and especially if on sale — it’s $179 at the time of writing), it’s a very solid buy. TL;DR, ceiling content is underrated — this projector shouldn’t be too.

