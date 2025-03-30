The Yaber Projector T2 Plus projector made hosting my movie nights easier (and more affordable)

Yaber Projector T2 Plus The Yaber Projector T2 Plus is a portable, budget-friendly projector with a convenient, built-in battery for up to 2.5 hours of run time. It also offers easy setup, 1080 resolution, a Bluetooth speaker system, and the Plus model comes with a Google TV dongle for amazing app access. While it lacks premium features like 4K or HDR support, it delivers solid performance, clear images in dark settings, and convenient Bluetooth functionality for an affordable movie night right at home.

When I moved an ocean away from home, I was fully prepared for a perpetually empty house. But as it turns out, living somewhere tropical means you get a lot more guests than you do in the frozen Midwest. I encourage all of my visitors to make the most of Hawaii’s beautiful weather while they’re here. The Yaber T2 Plus Projector makes my job even easier, providing the perfect way to enjoy an outdoor movie night.

Convenient, compact, and portable

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

When it comes to projectors, there is a broad range of options. The Yaber Projector T2 Plus lands squarely among the budget-friendly, portable picks available, and it’s an attractive one considering its features. At $349, it’s priced lower than many high-end models, offering decent performance and a ton of convenience, without breaking the bank.

First, the projector’s built-in battery offers up to 2.5 hours of continuous runtime, covering a full movie without the need to scramble for an outlet. This means I can set up a lawn chair and start the show almost instantly instead of spending 10 minutes untangling an extension cord and then reminding guests not to trip on it. I simply pop off the cap, aim the projector, and let the automatic vertical keystone and autofocus features do their jobs (both of which work very well).

The Yaber Projector T2 Plus' built-in battery, compact design, and convenient handle make for a truly portable experience.

For extended viewing, the Yaber Projector T2 Plus can be plugged in, which will also boost brightness (which drops to 60 % without the plug). To be honest, I could hardly tell the difference between the brightness levels. You can turn it up to 100 % without the plug, but it will just drain the battery faster. If you’re watching a four-hour film like The Brutalist, (which sounds… a little brutal), you can start outside and easily carry the 5.5-pound projector inside during intermission to finish the film from the comfort of the couch.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The projector’s handle makes it incredibly easy to carry — be it moving from room to room or, in my case, making a mad dash back inside the house when the rain caught me mid-movie. Measuring 11.4 x 5.5 x 6.5 inches (with the handle accounting for a couple of inches in height), it will even fit into a backpack for longer treks. My absolute favorite part of the Yaber Projector T2 Plus’ design is how the handle doubles as a stand. By rotating down, it supports the unit at whatever angle you need to align with your screen.

In between uses, you can easily stow the projector away, but its attractive, minimalist design means it fits into the aesthetic of most rooms. Granted, the Keith Haring Special Edition design pictured in this review is a bit less nondescript (and pricier at $399). Still, it blends right in with my smart speakers and could easily live in my living room without grabbing too much attention.

Getting to the show

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Setting up the Yaber T2 Plus is a breeze. As mentioned, it offers automatic vertical keystone and autofocus features. These are clutch if you’re projecting onto a surface that isn’t perfectly flat or if your setup doesn’t allow you to center the projector directly in front of the screen. I found both worked great on everything from the side of my house to the small space under my desk. For horizontal keystone correction, you’ll need to manually adjust using the remote, but it’s very straightforward.

Once the projector is connected to Wi-Fi or Ethernet, it requires a simple setup process to access its Linux-based Yaber OS platform and automatically checks for updates right out of the box. The Plus model ships with a Google TV dongle and an integrated remote, or you can purchase the stick separately with its own remote. I adore the right-angle HDMI adapter that comes with the dongle, keeping everything snug and safe. As someone who stressfully carries a laptop with an SD card sticking out regularly, I really appreciate this detail.

Once the Google TV dongle is set up, it can be seamlessly controlled using the same remote as the projector. Through the dongle, I was able to access all of my go-to streaming apps through the Play Store, from Disney Plus to Netflix. You can technically access most streaming apps natively without the dongle, but Google TV is extremely user-friendly and has a much wider array of apps beyond the usual suspects, so I’d recommend getting the dongle.

The projector also supports additional input sources, such as gaming consoles, alternative streaming devices (Fire TV, etc.), or USB drives for local media playback. It even offers Android and iOS phone mirroring in case you want to scroll through photos of your child on a huge screen.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

In terms of image, the T2 delivers there as well. I wasn’t expecting the quality to be as sharp as it is, given the projector’s price, but the 1080p resolution and 450 ANSI lumens make for a clear, crisp picture in dark settings. In well-lit rooms the colors can wash out, but it worked fine for daytime March Madness games. With that said, if I had a team in the tournament, I would rather watch it in better resolution on a TV. The projector is certainly built to be used in the dark.

The projector's 1080p resolution and 450 ANSI lumens make for a clear, crisp picture in dark settings

I tested everything from recent blockbuster films to nature docs, plus sports, 2000s-era show reruns, and photos from my phone’s camera reel. I was genuinely excited by each scenario. I haven’t used a projector in a few years, but it’s clear the technology has gotten much better. The T2 combines the nostalgia of using a projector with a significantly better viewing experience.

It also uses LCD technology with individual red, green, and blue filters over each cell, which helps avoid the rainbow artifacts common with DLP projectors. It doesn’t offer features like Dolby Vision, HDR10, or advanced color accuracy, which might be important for anyone looking for a truly high-end home theater experience, but I wouldn’t expect cinephiles to be shopping at this price point anyway.

As for sound, the built-in 8-watt JBL speakers and Dolby Audio are louder and clearer than I expected. In my backyard, with no additional speakers, the sound was more than enough to fill the space. If you’re watching a John Williams masterpiece and want extra oomph (Jurassic Park being the film of choice for a Hawaii-themed movie night), you can pair the projector to a Bluetooth speaker.

It can also moonlight as a Bluetooth speaker for an audio-only experience

On a related note, the projector can also moonlight as a Bluetooth speaker for an audio-only experience. Whether you want to just listen to the JP score or blare your Spotify playlist during a workout, the unit’s battery life extends to 18 hours in audio mode. Meanwhile, the unit itself is extremely quiet. You won’t have to tune out a buzzing fan noise like older projectors to hear your movie or music.

Yaber Projector T2 Plus review: The verdict

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I don’t need much of an excuse to indulge in movie theater candy, but I won’t turn one down either. There’s something very appropriate about inhaling Snow Caps while watching a T-rex devour a lawyer on an oversized screen. The portable Yaber T2 Plus provides a seamless way to set up a cinematic experience with minimal hassle. There are smaller projectors, and there are better ones, but the T2 Plus offers a well-rounded experience. Most importantly, it offers portability and a convenient plug-free experience. It doesn’t offer some premium features found in higher-end models, such as 4K resolution or HDR support, but it’s a great choice for anyone looking for an entry-level home theater projector, aka somewhere to park guests and binge snacks.

With only a $20 difference, I’d recommend picking up the Plus model over the vanilla Yaber T2 so you get that Google TV dongle. Of course, the Yaber Projector T2 isn’t the only projector that fits this bill. With similar specs, the DLP-based XGIMI Mogo Pro 3 ($379.99 at Amazon) is another device worth considering. It’s a little pricier, but it supports a few enhanced features like built-in Google TV, plus a unique twist design that’s much lighter than the T2, though it lacks a built-in battery unless you get it with the stand, and

