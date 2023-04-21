If something has gone wrong with your Xbox or Xbox accessory, here’s how to contact Xbox customer support.

How to contact Xbox customer support You have a few options available if you want to contact Xbox customer support.

On the Xbox website

If you want to contact customer support online, here’s what to do: Head to support.xbox.com/en-US/contact-us/. Click on Contact us. In the pop-up that appears, fill out the fields for “What are you having trouble with?” “What’s the issue?” and “Describe your issue,” then click Next. After entering the details of your issue, you can click on See contact options. You will have to sign in to your Xbox account if you are not already. After clicking See contact options, you’ll see the support options that are available. Not all options are available for every kind of issue. In particular, online chat is not an option for some support categories. Web chat is available Monday to Sunday, 24 hours a day.

On the phone You can also contact Xbox customer support on the phone by calling 1-800-469-9269. Note that phone support is available Monday to Sunday from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific Time.

Contacting support by phone may involve long wait times. You will have to provide some information about yourself, such as your account number, name, and other details.

If you like, you can also follow the steps above on the Xbox support website, and then under See contact options, you can request a phone call.

On social networks Another method you can try is contacting Xbox support on social media.

To contact support on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/xbox/ and click on Send message.

To contact support on Twitter, visit twitter.com/xboxsupport and click the Message icon. This account also tweets about currently known issues, so if you see it post about same problem your experiencing, you can reply to that tweet about it, too.

FAQs

Why can't I see the option to chat with support online? Online chat is not available for every type of support inquiry. If you don’t see this option, try going back and choosing a different category until it appears. Alternatively, you can request a call to speak to a live representative over the phone or call 1-800-469-9269 yourself.

What other support options do I have? You can also try speaking an automated chat support bot or messaging a fellow gamer through the community see if these options help resolve your issue.

Can I use support to get help with preorders and non-hardware issues? Yes, you can use support to get help with non-hardware issues as well.

I just want to see if a particular service is running; where can I do that? You can check the status of all Xbox services at support.xbox.com/en-US/xbox-live-status.

