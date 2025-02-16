I was wrong about the Google Pixel 9a

Ever since we got our first glimpse at the Google Pixel 9a last September, I’ve looked at Google’s next mid-ranger with disdain. Removing the camera bar, going for a generic camera housing in its place, and abandoning any sense of character from previous Pixel A series phones left a bad taste in my mouth.

Fast forward to February 2025, and we now have new renders of the Pixel 9a. The overall design hasn’t changed from those September renders, but they offer a more complete view of this budget Android phone. After studying them for a while, I’m starting to come around to this new aesthetic.

Do I think it’s the best-looking or best-designed phone I’ve ever seen? No. But my initial visceral reaction may have been premature. I’m gradually warming up to the Pixel 9a’s new look for a few reasons.

What do you think about the Pixel 9a's design? 551 votes I absolutely hate it. Where is my camera bar? 18 % It's fine, but I don't love it. 30 % I'm cautiously optimistic. 21 % You know what? I dig it. 30 %

This year’s colors look fantastic

Colors can make or break a phone. Even if it has the nicest hardware and the classiest camera design, it doesn’t matter if the colors are all drab and boring. Samsung recently proved this point with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s a well-made phone with excellent hardware, but Samsung’s uninspired and similar colors put a big damper on things.

This latest Pixel 9a leak teases the phone’s color options, and if they’re accurate, they could do a lot of heavy lifting.

According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 9a will be available in the usual Obsidian (black) and Porcelain (white) colors, but those will be joined by much more eye-catching Peony (pink) and Iris (purple) shades. If the colors look like what we see in Android Headlines’ renders, Google has knocked it out of the park.

It looks like Google has nailed the Pixel 9a's colors.

I’m particularly fond of the Iris color. It strikes a lovely balance of making the phone pop without going overboard. Pastel shades like this are hard to get right, but it looks like Google nailed it. I also love how bright and vibrant Peony appears to be. It seems like a more saturated version of the Peony Google Pixel 9, and I’m all for it.

Google usually does a good job of offering fun colors for the Pixel A series, and it’s reassuring to see that the trend should continue with the Pixel 9a. The colors also help retain some of the character that’s missing with the new camera design — which leads me to my next point.

I’m coming around to the camera design

I didn’t love the Pixel 9a’s camera bar-less design when we first saw it in September, and I still don’t love it today. However, I don’t think it’s the dealbreaker I initially thought it would be.

Although I agree with Rita that the lack of a camera bar eliminates some charm from the Pixel 9a, I also think part of what first put me off was simply that it looked different.

We’ve grown accustomed to camera bars on Pixel phones since the Google Pixel 6 series, so seeing a Pixel without that design trait naturally looked strange and off-putting. But, to be fair, we also thought the same about the Pixel 6 series when it first leaked. The camera bar was initially met with much criticism, but after we got our hands on the phones and got used to it, it felt “normal.”

The new camera is a big change, but I think it'll all be fine in the end.

Although not exactly the same scenario, I think we’re seeing something similar with the Pixel 9a. This is a new look for the Pixel series. It’s a bit strange and alien, and we’re only seeing it via leaked renders. Once the phone is in the wild and in people’s hands, I have a feeling we’ll all get used to it fairly quickly. It’s not an ugly camera design. It’s just different.

There’s also a pretty significant benefit to the camera that we’re overlooking: it’s nearly flush with the rest of the phone. I love a whacky and unique camera design as much as the next guy, but I also miss the days when my phone could lay perfectly flat on a desk or table. We may get that again with the Pixel 9a, and I’m all for it.

In defense of the iPhone-esque frame

Android Headlines

Finally, a word on the Pixel 9a’s rounded corners and flat frame. Yes, it’s a big departure from the Google Pixel 8a. Yes, it looks a whole lot like an iPhone. But I don’t think this is a bad thing at all.

Google debuted this new design language with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, and it proved very effective on those phones. The Pixel 9 series is comfortable to hold and incredibly well-built. Google may have taken some inspiration from Apple, but if the end result is a phone that looks and feels great, why should we complain? And if this glass sandwich design makes the phone more repairable, then all the better.

The real challenge for Google will be to deliver a similarly great construction for a phone that will likely be much cheaper than its other Pixel 9 siblings. Google did a fantastic job with the $799 Pixel 9 and $999 Pixel 9 Pro, but can it do that for a $499 or $549 Pixel 9a?

It looks like I was wrong about the Pixel 9a

All of this comes with the big caveat that I’m basing these opinions on leaked renders. Nothing is official until Google says so itself, but given the track record and history of previous Pixel leaks, there’s reason to believe these latest Pixel 9a renders are an accurate representation of the final product.

If that’s the case, I’m happy to admit I was wrong about my knee-jerk reaction to the Pixel 9a. It’s not a perfect smartphone design, but I also think it’s far from terrible or ruinous. And assuming the rumored specs and price are accurate, the value Google may offer this year should be more than enough to get anyone on board with this new look.

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be announced on March 19.

You might like