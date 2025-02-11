Here's our best look yet at the Pixel 9a!

TL;DR High-quality renders of the Pixel 9a have leaked, revealing its design in four colors.

The phone is expected to be announced on March 19, with pre-orders starting immediately.

The Pixel 9a is rumored to upgrade to a 48MP primary sensor and a 5,100mAh battery.

The Pixel 9a is coming soon, and we already know a lot about the device. Yesterday, we showed off all the official Pixel 9a cases. Today, the phone itself has leaked in high-quality, official-looking renders, giving us our best look at the design of the upcoming mid-range Android smartphone.

AndroidHeadlines has shared new renders of the Pixel 9a, and the phone looks surprisingly good in them. The renders confirm the device’s design, with an almost-flush camera bar and a design that looks right at home with its Pixel 9 siblings.

The device is pictured in its Peony (Pink), Iris (Purple), Obsidian (Black), and Porcelain (White) colors, similar to those in the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup.

The report reiterates some of the information previously revealed about the device, mentioning that the phone could be announced on March 19, with pre-orders expected to start immediately. The Pixel 9a could go on open sale from March 26 onwards for a starting price of $499 for the 128GB storage variant, going up to $599 for the 256GB variant.

The Pixel 9a is expected to measure 154 x 73 x 8.9mm and increase its battery capacity to 5,100mAh. Charging speeds are expected to remain the same at 23W wired and 7.5 wireless. The device is also expected to get a new 48MP f/1.7 sensor and the usual 13MP ultrawide and 13MP front-facing sensor.

How do you like the Pixel 9a in these leaked renders? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like