Now’s the worst time to buy these Apple products

TL;DR We expect Apple to reveal some new products, including iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods, in just a couple of weeks.

The company tends to discount or discontinue devices after launching their successors.

You may want to avoid buying the listed products for the time being, as you’ll soon get to own the newer models for a similar price.

Apple could announce the iPhone 16 series, fresh Apple Watches, and some new AirPods models on September 10. Right after the event concludes, the company will likely discontinue most of their predecessors while discounting the ones it keeps on sale. So, by not buying these Apple products now, you get to own them later on for less or opt for the upcoming successors for a similar price.

Apple currently sells the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, iPhone 15 series, and iPhone SE 3. In two weeks, the company will likely stop selling the 13, 14, and 15 Pro models and discount the 14 Plus and regular 15 variants. Meanwhile, the SE model could receive a significant upgrade next spring, retiring the prehistoric design and adopting Apple Intelligence support. So, we advise you to wait until mid-September for a non-SE iPhone or March for the SE 4.

Otherwise, Apple will likely retire the Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2, and SE 2 once it reveals their successors at the event. So, no matter which Apple Watch tier you’re interested in, avoid buying this product until then.

Lastly, we expect Apple to announce two AirPods 4 models and the AirPods Max 2 during the same keynote. Similarly, the firm will likely stop selling the AirPods 2, 3, and Max 1 soon after. On the other hand, Apple reportedly won’t upgrade the AirPods Pro 2 until next year’s fall. So, investing in a Pro pair now is safe if you’d rather not wait until then.

