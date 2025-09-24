5 reasons why a Pixel is my phone of choice

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I’ve been using Pixel phones for years now, and I don’t plan on switching to another brand anytime soon. While I did own a bunch of OnePlus phones in the past and have hands-on experience with just about every major brand out there, Pixel remains my phone of choice.

Pixels aren’t perfect — no device ever is — but they have all the ingredients that make up a great phone, at least for my personal wants and needs. Here are the five key reasons why the brand is so close to my heart.

It’s all about the software

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Hardware doesn’t excite me as much as it used to. The differences between competing phones in this area aren’t that significant anymore, and a mid-range phone like the Pixel 9a is more than capable of handling everything I throw at it.

What does excite me is software, especially the latest iterations of Android that bring a fresh design and are packed with useful features. That’s one of the main reasons I have a Pixel: they get the latest version of Android on the day it launches. It’s a perk that’s almost exclusive to the Pixel line, as other manufacturers need time to customize the update with their own Android skins, whether it’s Samsung’s One UI or OnePlus’ Oxygen OS. Samsung users sometimes have to wait months before getting an update, especially if they don’t own one of the recent Galaxy flagships.

Software is what keeps phones exciting, especially in the age of AI. The new Android 16, for example, brought a refined design language in the form of Material 3 Expressive, and it looks fantastic. Paired with genuinely useful features like new on-device creative tools, it feels like I’m using a new phone — especially when I go the extra mile and change the wallpaper and switch up my home screen.

Aside from new Android releases, Google also pushes out Pixel Drops every few months, bringing exclusive new features to Pixel devices. What’s more, Pixels are guaranteed seven years of OS and security updates, ensuring the device will feel fresh and secure for a long time. Only Samsung matches this software promise, while some other manufacturers only push out a few major Android updates to their expensive flagships. When it comes to software support, the Pixel is king — no doubt about it.

Looking good, Pixel

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I’m a very visual person, so design is far more than an afterthought for me. A beautifully designed product is a lot more enjoyable to use, and I couldn’t bring myself to buy a phone that doesn’t look good.

In my opinion, Pixels excel when it comes to design. Sure, you could argue that most phones look the same from the front, which is true to a point. But the back is where the differences shine, and Pixels strike the perfect balance between elegance and quirkiness. For example, something like the Nothing Phone 3 is a bit too much for me. The back is busy, and the aesthetic doesn’t quite sit right with me. On the other hand, many flagships are far too simple, with plain glass backs and simple camera designs that don’t really catch my eye.

The Pixel 10 strikes the right balance between elegance and quirkiness.

The latest Pixel 10 series strikes that right balance. Its camera bar is visually appealing and instantly recognizable, but it doesn’t scream for attention. It also has a different shade of color than the rest of the back, creating that dual-tone look I enjoy.

I love the design of a device so much that I often don’t bother using a case, as it would mean I couldn’t appreciate the look — and feel — of my phone. Sure, there are downsides to this philosophy; I recently managed to crack the back of my Pixel. But you know what? I don’t regret it — here’s why.

The camera is unbeatable

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I’m not a huge photography enthusiast. I do take a lot of photos, but I never fiddle with manual modes or do a lot of post-processing. I just point, shoot, and admire the results.

The camera experience on Pixel phones is the best I’ve ever had. Most images I’ve captured with Google’s phones have come out great, even those in challenging low-light conditions. Google’s computational photography does all the heavy lifting for me, so all I have to do is frame my shot and press the shutter button.

The new Pixel 10 series even has an AI camera coach that’s perfect for casual users like me, offering real-time advice on how to elevate my photography game.

I’ve tested cameras from other high-end phones, including those from Samsung and OnePlus, and they all do a decent job — especially during the day. However, I still think Pixels have a clear advantage in low light, so I have no real reason to switch.

The power of (simplified) choice

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

I appreciate the thought process behind Google’s Pixel lineup a lot more than, say, Samsung’s. Samsung has an overwhelming number of phones on offer, trying to cater to every possible niche. Google, on the other hand, is more focused. It targets the premium market with its Pixel 10 series while also catering to the everyday user who wants a great camera, long battery life, and excellent software on a budget with its A-series phones, like the Pixel 9a.

I don't like massive phones, and the Pixel lineup have me covered.

Personally, I don’t like massive phones, so I’m happy I can get my hands on a standard Pixel 10 with its 6.3-inch display or opt for the premium Pro model that has more or less the same footprint. Those who want a larger screen can grab the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and if you’re into foldables, Google has the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

So despite having just a few models on offer, I believe most consumers can find a phone for their needs within the lineup. The big advantage here is that the choice is relatively straightforward, which isn’t the case with competing brands offering dozens of different models.

Unique, genuinely useful features

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Pixels are packed with exclusive features that you won’t find anywhere else. I’ve gotten so used to them over the years that it would be hard to switch to another brand for this reason alone.

Quick Tap is one of them. It allows me to double-tap the back of the phone to open an app of my choice — Gemini, in my case. It feels natural and just a little bit different, which is why I like it.

Then there’s Now Playing. As someone who loves music but can never remember the names of songs, this is a phenomenal tool. Whenever I’m in a bar or restaurant and a song I like is playing, my Pixel automatically displays its name on my lock screen. And if I miss it, the song is saved in the background so I can always check it out later. It’s brilliant.

There are a bunch of other Pixel-exclusive features, including the latest Voice Translate, which I still haven’t tested but plan to soon. My colleague Adamya has tested it out, however, and was happy with the results overall.

These are the main reasons I won’t be ditching my Pixel anytime soon, though there are others, like reliability. I know some Pixel owners have had issues with their phones, but that hasn’t been my experience. My devices have all worked perfectly, which is more than I can say for some other brands I’ve owned over the years.

What’s the one thing that you most appreciate on Pixel phones? Cast your vote in the poll above or share your thoughts in the comments below.

