Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Crunchyroll showing a black screen? Here's how to fix it
Crunchyroll is a terrific streaming service. The Sony-owned streamer hosts a huge selection of anime and other popular content, with new shows and movies every week. It’s not immune to technical issues though. One of the most common problems users encounter is a black screen where their videos should be. So, why is Crunchyroll showing a black screen? Below, we break down why you’re seeing a black screen. We also offer tips on how to fix it. Read on to get rid of the black screen and get back to streaming your favorite anime.
QUICK ANSWER
Most of the time, Crunchyroll's black screen is a problem associated with the Google Chrome browser. If that's the case, you can fix it with some quick adjustments to your browser settings or by clearing your cache.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
Why is Crunchyroll showing a black screen?
This is most likely an issue with the Chrome browser. As a rule, the Crunchyroll black screen won’t happen when using the mobile app or if you’re watching on a smart TV. Rather, this is a problem limited to streaming via an internet browser, specifically Google Chrome. We haven’t heard of this happening on other browsers or in-app, so if that’s the issue you’ve run into, let us know.
So, why is Crunchyroll showing a black screen on Chrome?
The short answer is that this is a glitch with Chrome’s settings or firmware. But let’s break that down in a bit more detail.
There are a few reasons Chrome might interrupt your anime with a black screen. Specifically, four different things might be going wrong:
- Extension incompatibility
- Cache build-up
- Pop-up redirects
- Bad internet connection
How to fix Crunchyroll black screen issues
It won’t always be immediately obvious which of these problems is causing a black screen, but here’s how to deal with each problem.
Extension incompatibility
Crunchyroll isn’t compatible with all Chrome browser extensions, unfortunately. That means the black screen may be caused by one of your extensions disagreeing with the streaming service. The fix is pretty easy:
- Go to Settings
- Click on Extensions
- Turn off all extensions
- Refresh your Crunchyroll page
If the extensions are the problem, you’ll be back in business after following these steps. If you’re still getting the black screen, it’s time to try one of the other fixes below.
Cache build-up
When you use the internet, your browser stores a lot of information, and sometimes that stored information, called the cache, can make it hard for programs to run.
Ideally, you’re already clearing your cache regularly and this won’t be the problem. We all put things off sometimes though, and a full cache can interfere with your streaming and cause a black screen on Crunchyroll.
So, how do you fix that problem? Follow these quick steps:
- Go to Settings
- Click on Privacy and security
- Select Clear browser data
- Check only the boxes you want to clear
- Refresh your Crunchyroll page
Did that work? If not, keep reading.
Pop-up redirects
Another common issue that can cause a black screen on Crunchyroll is Chrome’s pop-up blocker interfering with some streaming features that Crunchyroll uses.
If that’s what’s causing the problem, there’s an easy fix. While Chrome blocks pop-ups automatically, you can set it to allow Crunchyroll pop-ups. Here’s how to do that:
- Go to Settings
- Select Privacy and security
- Click on Site settings
- Select Pop-ups and redirects
- Add Crunchyroll under sites allowed to send pop-ups and redirects
- Refresh your Crunchyroll page
Bad internet connection
The last and perhaps most obvious reason you might encounter a black screen on Crunchyroll is a problem with your internet connection.
If the issue isn’t with your internet provider, you may just need to reboot your modem:
- Turn off or unplug your modem and router
- Wait about 30 seconds to two minutes
- Turn your modem back on
- Turn your router back on
- Refresh your Crunchyroll page once your modem and router lights indicate that you have a signal
FAQs
You’re probably encountering a problem with Google Chrome. Follow the steps above to fix it.
There’s a good chance the problem is on your end, but if you’ve tried all of the methods listed above and are still getting a black screen, it may be that Crunchyroll is experiencing trouble. There’s nothing you can do to fix that on your end, unfortunately.
Yes, you’re much less likely to experience a black screen on Crunchyroll if you use the Crunchyroll app.