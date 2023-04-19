Crunchyroll showing a black screen? Here's how to fix it

Crunchyroll is a terrific streaming service. The Sony-owned streamer hosts a huge selection of anime and other popular content, with new shows and movies every week. It’s not immune to technical issues though. One of the most common problems users encounter is a black screen where their videos should be. So, why is Crunchyroll showing a black screen? Below, we break down why you’re seeing a black screen. We also offer tips on how to fix it. Read on to get rid of the black screen and get back to streaming your favorite anime.

Most of the time, Crunchyroll's black screen is a problem associated with the Google Chrome browser. If that's the case, you can fix it with some quick adjustments to your browser settings or by clearing your cache.

How to fix a Crunchyroll black screen

Why is Crunchyroll showing a black screen? This is most likely an issue with the Chrome browser. As a rule, the Crunchyroll black screen won’t happen when using the mobile app or if you’re watching on a smart TV. Rather, this is a problem limited to streaming via an internet browser, specifically Google Chrome. We haven’t heard of this happening on other browsers or in-app, so if that’s the issue you’ve run into, let us know.

So, why is Crunchyroll showing a black screen on Chrome?

The short answer is that this is a glitch with Chrome’s settings or firmware. But let’s break that down in a bit more detail.

There are a few reasons Chrome might interrupt your anime with a black screen. Specifically, four different things might be going wrong: Extension incompatibility

Cache build-up

Pop-up redirects

Bad internet connection

How to fix Crunchyroll black screen issues It won’t always be immediately obvious which of these problems is causing a black screen, but here’s how to deal with each problem.

Extension incompatibility Crunchyroll isn’t compatible with all Chrome browser extensions, unfortunately. That means the black screen may be caused by one of your extensions disagreeing with the streaming service. The fix is pretty easy: Go to Settings

Click on Extensions

Turn off all extensions

Refresh your Crunchyroll page If the extensions are the problem, you’ll be back in business after following these steps. If you’re still getting the black screen, it’s time to try one of the other fixes below.

Cache build-up When you use the internet, your browser stores a lot of information, and sometimes that stored information, called the cache, can make it hard for programs to run.

Ideally, you’re already clearing your cache regularly and this won’t be the problem. We all put things off sometimes though, and a full cache can interfere with your streaming and cause a black screen on Crunchyroll.

So, how do you fix that problem? Follow these quick steps: Go to Settings

Click on Privacy and security

Select Clear browser data

Check only the boxes you want to clear

Refresh your Crunchyroll page Did that work? If not, keep reading.

Pop-up redirects Another common issue that can cause a black screen on Crunchyroll is Chrome’s pop-up blocker interfering with some streaming features that Crunchyroll uses.

If that’s what’s causing the problem, there’s an easy fix. While Chrome blocks pop-ups automatically, you can set it to allow Crunchyroll pop-ups. Here’s how to do that: Go to Settings

Select Privacy and security

Click on Site settings

Select Pop-ups and redirects

Add Crunchyroll under sites allowed to send pop-ups and redirects

Refresh your Crunchyroll page

Bad internet connection The last and perhaps most obvious reason you might encounter a black screen on Crunchyroll is a problem with your internet connection.

If the issue isn’t with your internet provider, you may just need to reboot your modem: Turn off or unplug your modem and router

Wait about 30 seconds to two minutes

Turn your modem back on

Turn your router back on

Refresh your Crunchyroll page once your modem and router lights indicate that you have a signal

FAQs

Why is Crunchyroll showing a black screen You’re probably encountering a problem with Google Chrome. Follow the steps above to fix it.

Is the black screen a problem on my end or with Crunchyropll There’s a good chance the problem is on your end, but if you’ve tried all of the methods listed above and are still getting a black screen, it may be that Crunchyroll is experiencing trouble. There’s nothing you can do to fix that on your end, unfortunately.

Can I watch Crunchyroll without Chrome Yes, you’re much less likely to experience a black screen on Crunchyroll if you use the Crunchyroll app.

