Here’s when the iPhone 16 could launch, following Apple Intelligence's delay

In recent years, smartphone hardware upgrades have been incremental — for the most part, at least. This has pushed some manufacturers to develop exclusive software features for their latest products, enticing customers to upgrade more frequently. The iPhone’s case is no different. Apple Intelligence is only supported on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models, which will likely make it an iPhone 16 key selling point. Though, given that the highly anticipated AI features have been delayed till October, will Apple still launch the iPhone 16 in September? Here’s what the rumors indicate.

According to Bloomberg, Apple will stick to its tradition and launch the iPhone 16 in September. Since the company typically introduces its flagship smartphones on a Tuesday towards the middle of the month, the publication suggests that the announcement could take place on September 10. The report states:

I’m told that the iPhone launch will occur around the same time as last year — a quick look at the calendar makes Sept. 10 a probable date — and users will need to upgrade their new hardware to iOS 18.1 in October to get rolling with Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence won’t debut publicly until the company releases iOS 18.1, likely in October. So, those buying the iPhone 16 on day one to experience the new AI goods may need to wait a few weeks or run the beta software. This wouldn’t be a first for Cupertino. Last year, for example, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 debuted without the double-tap gesture. Despite being one of the smartwatches’ most significant highlights, it didn’t arrive until October through watchOS 10.1.