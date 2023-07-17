How to scan a QR code on Android

The Quick Response code (or QR code) was introduced way back in 1994, but never really took off until decades later when the COVID-19 pandemic created a need for a quick, easy, and (most importantly) touch-free way of distributing information.

Scanning a QR code used to require an app, and can still be done with Google Lens if you prefer. But ever since version 8 (Oreo), the Android OS features a built-in QR scanner in its native camera app. Reading a QR code these days couldn’t be easier.

QUICK ANSWER To scan QR codes on an Android device, point your camera directly at the QR code (not at an angle). A notification will pop up that will indicate what the QR code is for (to take you to a website, for example, or download a menu PDF). Tap the notification box to activate the QR code.

How to scan QR codes on an Android device Open your Android camera app. Some third-party camera apps have built-in QR scanners, but not all, so you might as well use the native app. Point the camera at the QR code as head-on as you can. When the camera focuses on the code, it will highlight it and a notification will pop up telling you what the QR code signifies.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Tap on the notification to travel to the website or download the document indicated. If you don’t know what the QR code is offering, don’t tap on the notification. That’s all there is to scanning a QR code on an Android device.

Note: Scanning a QR code on a Samsung Galaxy device may be a little different, but our guide will set you right.

How to scan a QR code using a third-party app If you don’t want to use your phone’s camera to scan QR codes, there are plenty of free third-party apps out there to choose from. Here are a few of the most popular.

Kaspersky QR Code Reader and Scanner

Kaspersky’s QR code scanner is one of the best apps out there for those who don’t want to use their device’s camera to scan codes. The app scans QR codes fast and also protects you by instantly alerting you if the QR code you’re scanning seems suspicious. Handily, it also keeps a history of scanned codes, in case you need them later. With over five million downloads and a 4.4-star rating, this is the QR code scanner app we’d recommend you download.

How to scan a QR code using Kaspersky It’s easy to use Kaspersky to scan a QR code — here’s how: Launch the app and point your camera at the QR code you wish to scan.

You may need to ensure the QR code is fully in the displayed frame.

The app will automatically scan the QR code and take you to the relevant site.

QR & Barcode Scanner (Gamma Play)

Gamma Play’s QR Barcode Scanner is another speedy QR code scanner that gets the job done. Simply install the app and point your camera at the QR code you want to scan, and that’s it! The app is free to download and use.

QR Scanner: Barcode Scanner (Simple Design)

The final app we recommend is Simple Design’s QR scanner. With support for all QR code formats, this app is easy to use, free, and saves your scan history in case you need it in future. You can also use the app to create QR codes.

FAQs

Does Android 13 have a QR code scanner? Yes, it has one built into the camera app.

Why is my Android camera not scanning the QR code? Most likely, you don’t have QR codes enabled. Go into your camera’s Settings menu and enable Scan QR codes.

Comments