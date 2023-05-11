How to add a website to an Android or iPhone home screen

If you have a favorite website that you keep returning to again and again, one very convenient thing to do is have a direct link sitting on your smartphone screen. Identical to a standard browser bookmark, the icon has only one job — when tapped, to open your browser and take you directly to that website. Making such an icon is extremely easy. Here’s how to add a website to your Android or iPhone home screen.

How to add a website to your Android home screen To add a website to an Android home screen, open Google Chrome and go to the website. Then drop down the menu by tapping the screen’s three-dot icon at the top right-hand corner. Select Add to Home screen. Note that if the website has an app in the Play Store, the Add to Home screen option will be replaced by Install app.

Next, you have the opportunity to edit the title of the icon. Once the title looks fine, tap Add to transfer it to the home screen.

If you go back to your screen, you will see the icon. You will also see the Chrome icon attached, which means you cannot switch the icon to another browser.

How to add a website to your iPhone home screen The iPhone differs from Android because it doesn’t matter if the website has an app. You can still add it as an icon. After going to the website via Safari, tap the Share menu button.

In the menu, scroll down and select Add to Home Screen.

If you want, edit the site’s title as it will appear on your screen. When everything is to your satisfaction, tap Add.

The icon is now there, ready to use. However, when you tap the icon, the website will only open in Safari. This is bad if you have another default browser.

