How to enable weather alerts on Android 12

When you purchase an Android phone today, the Google and Weather apps will come preinstalled. With the correct permissions, these apps integrate with your operating system to send up-to-date weather notifications in your vicinity. They can also notify you of stormy and hazardous weather conditions. Let’s review how to enable weather alerts in Android 12.

Weather alerts on Android devices are cautionary notifications addressing poor, harsh, or extremely bad weather conditions. You can set them up to appear on your lock screen and the notifications pull-down.

How to enable weather alerts (Weather app) The Weather app is the easiest and most consistent way to get weather updates. You can add a weather widget to your home screen to see current weather conditions in real-time.

Long-press the Weather app. Tap App info. Go to Notifications. Enable Weather alert.

Open the app drawer on your Android 12 device by swiping up from the bottom of the home screen. From there, locate the Weather app. Long-press the app icon. From the options that appear, tap the App info button. Go to Notifications. Tap the Weather alert slider to enable weather alerts.

How to enable weather alerts (Google app) The next way to get weather notifications is via the Google app. Google provides your Android device with weather updates, which can come as notifications.

Long-press the Google app. Tap App info. Go to Notifications. Enable Weather alerts for changes and forecasts.

Open the app drawer on your Android 12 device by swiping up from the bottom of the home screen. From there, locate the Google app. Long-press the app icon. From the options that appear, tap the App info button. Go to Notifications. Tap the Weather Alerts for changes and forecasts slider to enable weather alerts.

How to enable emergency weather alerts (Android settings) Living in the United States gives you extra options for wireless emergency alerts. With how many people are being affected by wildly devastating weather, updates to the platform have incorporated a wider set of features for emergency alerts. This is on a more comprehensive-by-state basis.

Here in Canada, we don’t have many of those options. However, all Android phones can access the wireless emergency alerts menu. Most can enable Extreme threats, Severe threats, and AMBER alerts.

Open the Settings on your Android 12 device. Go to the Safety and Emergency tab. Select Wireless emergency alerts. Enable all of the sliders for the alerts you wish to receive. In some areas of the USA, you will find a State and local tests toggle.

FAQs

How do I turn on weather alerts on Android? You can turn on weather alerts through your Google app or a dedicated weather app. For the Google app, navigate to Settings > Google Assistant > Your Info > Weather > Enable notifications. If you’re using a weather app, the process will vary, but typically, you would go to the app’s settings or preferences and enable weather alerts or notifications.

Why am I not getting severe weather alerts on my Android phone? If you’re not getting severe weather alerts, ensure your app notifications are turned on and that you’ve granted necessary permissions. Sometimes, the problem could be due to the settings within your weather app or your phone’s Do Not Disturb settings. Also, verify that you have a reliable internet connection, as these services require one to update.

How do I turn my weather alerts on my iPhone? You can turn on weather alerts on your iPhone through the built-in Weather app. Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Weather > Always. Then go to Settings > Notifications > Weather > Allow Notifications.

What is the weather app that has rain notifications? There are several weather apps that provide rain notifications, including Dark Sky, The Weather Channel, and AccuWeather. Each offers a range of features, including the ability to alert you before it begins raining in your area. Availability may vary by location.

